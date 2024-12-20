'Aurangzeb's descendants have become beggars': Yogi Adityanath invokes 'divine justice' in fiery speech

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stirred controversy on Friday with his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his descendants. Speaking at an event in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath claimed that the progeny of the 17th-century ruler now live near Kolkata, earning their livelihood as rickshaw pullers.

Invoking what he called the "divine justice of history," Adityanath remarked, “I was told that Aurangzeb’s descendants are living near Kolkata, working as rickshaw pullers. Had Aurangzeb not defied divinity and destroyed temples and religious sites, perhaps his lineage would not have faced such a fate.”

The Chief Minister also turned his attention to the plight of Hindus in neighbouring countries, particularly Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, condemning the atrocities faced by the community. Calling for the preservation of *Sanatana* values, Adityanath said, “Our sages gave the world the concept of *Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam* (the world is one family) thousands of years ago. Sanatan Dharma has always been a refuge for all faiths during times of crisis. But have Hindus been treated the same way? The violence in Bangladesh, and previously in Pakistan and Afghanistan, reflects the challenges faced by the Hindu community.”

Adityanath further underscored the historical destruction of Hindu temples, citing examples such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ayodhya, Sambhal—believed to be associated with Kalki Avatar—and Bhojpur. “Hindu temples have been repeatedly targeted for centuries,” he said while addressing a gathering at Asarfi Bhawan Peeth in Ayodhya.

Aurangzeb remains a deeply polarising figure in Indian history. While some credit him for his administrative capabilities, others harshly criticise his religious intolerance and the destruction of temples during his reign. Adityanath’s remarks have reignited debates around Aurangzeb’s legacy and the historical grievances associated with his rule.

The Chief Minister’s statements come amidst ongoing discussions on cultural and religious heritage, further sharpening political and historical narratives.