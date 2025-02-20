'Chhaava' box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal's film benefits due to Shivaji Jayanti, nears ₹200 crore milestone in India

Chhaava, the biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj featuring Vicky Kaushal in the leading role, has had a stupendous run at the box office so far. The film benefitted on its first Wednesday due to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday in Maharashtra.

The film made ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹37 crore on its day 2, ₹48.5 crore on its day 3, ₹24 crore on its day 4, ₹25.25 crore on its day 5, and around ₹32 crore on its day 6. With this, the film's total India collection reached ₹197.95 crore within 6 days of its run at the domestic box office.

Chhaava had an overall occupancy of 41.41 per cent across its shows on Wednesday. The film's morning shows logged an occupancy of 34.04 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had an occupancy of 38.55 per cent.

Chhaava's evening and night shows had an overall occupancy of 41.73 per cent and 51.30 per cent, respectively. The film's shows across Mumbai (75.25 per cent) and Pune (84.50 per cent) logged stellar occupancy, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that he is happy the movie did not distort history. He also said that the state government will promote the film and make it available for maximum people.

Moreover, there has been a demand among a section of the Telugu-speaking audience for releasing the Telugu dubbed version of Chhaava. This is because they could not understand a few dialogues of the film due to the usage of complex Hindi at some places, as per media reports.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Maddock Films, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi book Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant.

The film focuses on the events after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death and the ascent of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the throne followed by his death at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Santosh Juvekar in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on February 14 in Hindi.