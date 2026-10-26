"We are today living in an age where everybody wants to bring down every institution in democracy. Remember, a society survives by institutions," Chandrachud said at the institution's 55th anniversary event.

The former CJI, who headed the Supreme Court from November 2022 to November 2024, said institutions played a crucial role in shaping professionals and sustaining public trust.

"You have attained this level of excellence because of the institution of the UCMS, of Delhi University, of its traditions. You have attained this eminence because of what you have learned by way of experience in the institutional processes of GTB Hospital," he said. "Institutions make all the critical difference."

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'Every doctor cannot heal, every judge cannot render justice'

Drawing parallels between medicine and the judiciary, Chandrachud said professional success was not always within an individual's control, but the process followed remained their responsibility.

"The way a doctor speaks to you touches your heart. Every doctor cannot heal. Every judge cannot render justice in every injustice because you're bound by the law. A doctor is bound by medical ethics, by your learning, by the limitations of nature and the body. But you can still be a better communicator, more patient, understanding of people in whose shoes you must stand."

He urged medical students to pay attention to detail, noting that no two patients or cases were identical.

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"The process is as important as the goal. Why is the process as important as the goal? Because the goal may not succeed. Healing is not necessarily in your hands. The process is in your hands."

Chandrachud also stressed the importance of listening to patients rather than reaching conclusions before hearing their concerns. "I've also come across doctors who, before you have uttered one complete sentence, tell you what is wrong with you, and I always wonder, I wish you would listen to me because what you are telling me has happened to me is not what has happened to me."

He said that even when patients' concerns appeared medically irrelevant, they remained important from the patient's perspective.

'No amount of artificial intelligence will tell you'

The former CJI described technology as an important tool for medical professionals but cautioned against allowing it to replace human judgment. He compared evidence-based medicine with the judicial principle that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"Medicine is also all about evidence-based treatment. That's the similarity between being a judge and being a doctor. So, technology is a valuable ally, but still remember, it will always remain an aid."

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He said doctors must consider patients' socioeconomic circumstances when deciding the appropriate course of treatment. "That no amount of artificial intelligence will tell you. No scan reading machine will tell you on what is your judgment on the appropriate line of treatment for the patient and what is just for the human being."

Chandrachud also urged doctors to place ethics at the centre of their professional lives. "Ethics should not just be what it is in medical schools, one subject. Ethics should be, what is the heart of our professional life, the soul of our work as doctors."

He recalled handling as many as 80 to 100 cases on Mondays and Fridays during his judicial career, saying patience remained essential despite the heavy workload.

He referred to the Marathi concept of sthitaprajna, which he said his mother used to describe the importance of remaining focused on the present moment. "So, being in the moment is critical. The value of patience in the face of case overload," he said.

He also reminded doctors that patients must remain central to the healthcare process. "The patient is the soul of the process. And the dignity and welfare of the patient are of paramount importance."

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Referring to the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case in Kolkata, Chandrachud said the safety and well-being of medical professionals deserved greater attention.

"The health and safety of doctors is of paramount importance. That was why we gave all that attention to the details in the RG Kar murder and rape case."

He said the judiciary's attention to the case reflected the importance of protecting doctors who serve society. "Because I believed that for all the work which young doctors do, the young, the not-so-young, the seniors, there's one thing which society owes to doctors, and which is their health, their safety, and their welfare."