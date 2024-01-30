Ex-Union Minister Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law dies in car accident, son Manvendra injured

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law Chitra Singh was killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Alwar on Tuesday. Singh's son, Manvendra Singh, a former Congress MP, was also present in the car at the time of the accident.

The accident, which happened on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, turned fatal for Chitra Singh, while Manvendra sustained injuries.

As per initial findings, CCTV cameras installed in the area were not working on the stretch where the accident happened.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the injury of Manvendra Singh and the demise of his wife in a road accident that took place in Naugaon (Haryana) on the Delhi-Mumbai Highway.

दिल्ली-मुंबई हाईवे पर नौगांव (हरियाणा) में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में बाड़मेर-जैसलमेर के पूर्व सांसद श्री मानवेंद्र सिंह जी तथा उनके सुपुत्र के घायल होने व उनकी धर्मपत्नी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर मन अत्यंत दुःखी है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) January 30, 2024



Manvendra Singh was a member of Lok Sabha from the Barmer-Jaisalmer constituency from 2004 to 2009.

(Witgh inputs from Dev Ankur Wadhawan)