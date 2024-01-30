scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Ex-Union Minister Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law dies in car accident, son Manvendra injured

Feedback

Ex-Union Minister Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law dies in car accident, son Manvendra injured

The accident, which happened on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, turned fatal for Chitra Singh, while Manvendra sustained injuries. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The accident happened on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway The accident happened on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law Chitra Singh was killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Alwar on Tuesday. Singh's son, Manvendra Singh, a former Congress MP, was also present in the car at the time of the accident.

The accident, which happened on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, turned fatal for Chitra Singh, while Manvendra sustained injuries. 

As per initial findings, CCTV cameras installed in the area were not working on the stretch where the accident happened.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the injury of Manvendra Singh and the demise of his wife in a road accident that took place in Naugaon (Haryana) on the Delhi-Mumbai Highway. 


Manvendra Singh was a member of Lok Sabha from the Barmer-Jaisalmer constituency from 2004 to 2009.

(Witgh inputs from Dev Ankur Wadhawan)

Published on: Jan 30, 2024, 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement