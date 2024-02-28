EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yahin ka nagrik hun,’  says Anant Ambani on choosing Jamnagar as wedding venue

Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, opened up on why he chose Gujarat's Jamnagar as the venue for pre-wedding festivities. Ambani said Jamnagar is his grandmother's birthplace (janmabhoomi) and the place from where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani started their business (karmabhoomi).

He also said that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Wed in India' pitch. In November last year, Prime Minister Modi said in a Mann ki Baat address that he was troubled by the trend of couples and some "big families" choosing international destinations for weddings.

"I have grown up here, and it's my good fortune that we could plan the celebration here. This is my dadi's janm bhoomi and my dada and papa's karm bhoomi. It's a matter of pride and happiness when our PM said that one should get married in India. And this is my home. My father often says that this is my dada's sasural (in-laws' house), and hence we are celebrating here. I also believe I am from Jamnagar, yahin ka nagarik hun," Anant Ambani said during an exclusive conversation with Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today.

Anant Ambani praises Radhika Merchant

He also praised his soon-to-be-wife Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. He said that he was able to battle his health issues including obesity and asthma only because he had the constant support from Radhika Merchant and his family.

He added that Merchant and his family always told him to not give up and keep fighting. His mother and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani said in an interview that Anant suffers from asthma, making his weight-loss journey more challenging.

“Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength,” he mentioned.

During the course of this conversation, Anant Ambani also stated that he has never paid any attention to what naysayers say.

"They always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood. There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything. I have never paid attention to anything anyone says. It’s their job to gossip but for me, my family and their support is of the utmost importance,” he added.

He also called Merchant the “person of my dreams” and that she shares the same values as him. Anant Ambani also said that Merchant also has a sense of giving and nurturing towards animals just like him.

“I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals,” he said.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations

The couple will host their pre-wedding celebrations from March 1-3 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The guest list of the pre-wedding celebrations includes more than 1,000 attendees including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Aamir Khan are also expected to grace the occasion. Sports stars including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Abhinav Bindra are also expected.

Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Bill Gates and Paula Hurd, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen and Reni Narayen, and Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger are some of the global personalities who are expected to attend the Ambani wedding.

Star performers like Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh and Ajay-Atul among others will also perform at the pre-wedding festivities. Global pop icon Rihanna is also expected to perform a special act.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a traditional Gujarati ceremony known as Gol Dhana in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Their roka ceremony took place on December 29, 2022 in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara.