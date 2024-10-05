Haryana Exit Poll Result 2024: Congress likely to end BJP rule, win 50-58 seats

A Congress sweep is likely in the northern state of Haryana in the recent assembly polls. The grand old party could secure 50-58 seats whereas the BJP is likely to be a second with 20-28 seats in the kitty, as per the C-Voter poll broadcast by India Today survey.

Moreover, the others are likely to clinch anywhere between 10-16 seats. Others include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other independent candidates. BJP's erstwhile ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) may bag 0-2 seats in the state.

The Congress is expected to get a vote share of around 44 per cent whereas the BJP is eyeing a vote share of 37 per cent. Others are likely to get a vote share of 19 per cent, the post-poll survey mentioned. Voting across 90 assembly seats in Haryana took place on Saturday in a single phase.

What do the other exit polls say?

Other exit polls have also predicted a clean sweep for the Congress in the northern state. As per the Republic Bharat-Matrize exit poll, the Congress is likely to get anywhere between 55-62 seats whereas the BJP could be a distant second with around 18-24 seats.

The JJP could get anywhere between 3-6 seats, followed by others at 2-5 seats. As per this exit poll, the AAP could not get even a single seat in the Haryana assembly elections.

As per the Dainik Bhaskar exit polls, the Congress is likely to secure anywhere between 44-54 seats, followed by the BJP at 19-29 seats. The JJP could get anywhere between 0-1 seats and the INLD 4-5 seats. Others could get anywhere between 4-9 seats.

BJP vs Congress in Haryana

The BJP is facing a strong anti-incumbency in the state due to civic issues, farmers' agitation, wrestlers' protests and the Agnipath scheme. The ruling BJP is also facing the anger of the Jats as the party has failed to field any CM candidate from the community.

The Congress, on the other hand, is eyeing getting power back from the BJP, with Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading the charge.

Voter turnout in Haryana

Mewat registered the highest voter turnout of 68.28 per cent whereas Gurugram registered the lowest voter turnout at 50 per cent. Overall, the state registered a voter turnout of 61.25 per cent as of 5 pm on Saturday.

Haryana caste breakup

In Haryana, around 25 per cent of the voter base comprises of the Jats, followed by 8 per cent Punjabis and 7.5 per cent Brahmins.

Ahirs, Vaish and Gujjars account for 5.14 per cent, 5 per cent and 3.35 per cent of the voter base, respectively. Moreover, Jat Sikhs, Rajputs and Sainis comprise 3.4 per cent and 2.9 per cent of the voter base in Haryana.