Explained: France's ITER, or 'Mini Sun' project, and its India link

One of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pit stops on Wednesday, during his France visit, will be to review the progress of the world's most advanced fusion energy nuclear reactor that is being developed in Cadarache where scientists from around the globe have gathered to create a "miniature Sun" on Earth.

Named the ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) or "The Way", the project seeks to provide the world an unlimited supply of clean energy and costs over Euro 22 billion. The project, which was first conceptualized in the mid-80s, took off with the collaboration of seven nations - the US, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, India and the European Union (EU).

It will be the first fusion device to generate more heat than used to start the fusion reaction, relying on an impressive range of technologies which are essential to deliver fusion power in future. ITER will be the largest Tokamak device to test magnetic confinement to produce fusion energy. It will count millions of components, operated by cutting-edge systems, so as to measure its performance, and draw lessons for a future commercial fusion power plant.

The project

The one-of-a-kind scientific collaboration dates back to 1985 when former Soviet Union Premier Gorbachev proposed to US President Reagan that an international project be set up to develop fusion energy for peaceful purposes. The first design was completed in 2001. China, the Republic of Korea, and later on, India joined the project. In 2003, Europe offered to host the ITER project and eventually, the land was allotted in France. On 24 October 2007, they signed an international agreement to build ITER.

The platform measures 42 hectares and is one of the largest man-made levelled surfaces in the world. The European Union is taking care of 45 per cent of the construction cost, and the rest of the member nations are sharing 9.1 per cent of the cost each.

‘Made in India’

India has made significant contributions to the 'mini Sun' project. It has committed Rs 17,500 crore - around 10 per cent of the cost, in return for 100 per cent access to the technology.

India has also contributed the biggest component in the project - the world's largest refrigerator that houses this unique reactor. The refrigerator was made in Gujarat by Larsen & Toubro. It weighs over 3,800 tonnes and is almost half the height of the Qutub Minar. The total weight of the ITER reactor will be about 28,000 tonnes. Besides, India has also contributed "in-kind" material manufactured by the Indian industry.