Farmers’ bandh: Normal life hit hard in Punjab; roads blocked, 200 trains cancelled, bus services suspended

Life was hit in several places of Punjab due to ‘bandh’ imposed by farmers who have been agitating against the Centre for a legal guarantee of a minimum support price for their crops.

Rail and road traffic was crippled and commercial establishments remained shut in many places of the state. Farmers staged ‘dharnas’ on several roads as part of their bandh call, throwing commuter traffic out of gear.

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) announced a temporary suspension of bus services from 10 am to 2 pm, in line with the PRTC Punbus Employee Union’s decision.

A call for a shutdown was given over a week ago by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha over the Centre not acting on the farmers' demand for a legal guarantee for the MSP.

The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm.

Indian Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains operating on various routes across Punjab, including Vande Bharat and Shatabdi services.

Farmers have blocked key roads, such as Airport Road at IISER Chowk in Mohali, the Kurali Road Toll Plaza, and the Ambala-Delhi Highway Toll Plaza near Lalru, as well as the Kharar-Morinda Highway. Major highways and marketplaces throughout Punjab remained closed.

Roadblocks were reported at over 200 locations across the state, causing widespread disruptions.

The bandh’s impact was also seen in some neighbouring areas of the state, including Ambala. Hundreds of daily commuters travelling from Ambala to Chandigarh, Mohali, Patiala and other nearby cities of Punjab were thrown off stride because of the shutdown.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border demanding a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Besides the MSP, farmers are also demanding a debt waiver, pension, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases, and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.