Farmers Protest: Massive traffic snarls reported in Delhi-NCR; commuters run late for work

Traffic congestion has taken over the Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders due to the ongoing farmers' protest and increased security measures. The highways connecting Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad via Ghazipur and Chilla borders witnessed significant traffic jams. The DND flyover, a vital link between Noida and South Delhi, is also affected. Traffic on NH-48, connecting Delhi and Gurugram, is moving slowly.

The authorities have restricted goods-carrying vehicles from entering Delhi via the Greater Noida Expressway to prevent further congestion. The UP Police and Delhi Police are monitoring the situation. Although traffic has been affected at the Delhi-Noida border, the situation inside Noida city is normal. The Noida

Police have suggested alternative routes for vehicles headed to Delhi. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to proceed towards secure destinations despite the traffic diversions.

In another incident, due to the farmers' march to the national capital, traffic moved slowly in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning. Multiple layers of barricades were placed on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

As Delhi was fortified to prevent farmers' entry, commuters faced severe traffic jams. Over two lakh people travel between Delhi and Gurgaon each day during working hours, but due to the traffic situation, many were delayed.

"I knew about the farmers' march scheduled today and left for office an hour early from my house in Gurugram's Sector 29. Seeing the traffic situation, it seems I will reach my office in central Delhi, a couple of hours late, despite starting early," a commuter was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Another commuter said that she started for the office at 6 am but was stuck in a jam even at 9 am. "Due to traffic restrictions caused by farmers' protest, my business has been affected. We are unable to visit our work site and thus, the workers are unable to work," a shop owner said.

The police have advised people to use Metro services. The Ghazipur border is allowing only two vehicles to pass at a time, causing long queues of vehicles due to heavy barricading and police checking.

(With PTI inputs)

