No platform fees, 20,000 restaurants: Rapido's 'Ownly' food delivery goes live within the main app

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder of both Rapido and Ownly, described the rationale behind the model and the integration: "Ownly was created to solve one of the biggest structural challenges in food delivery, making the business work better for restaurants without compromising customer experience. Our zero-commission model has shown that restaurants can retain more of every order while customers enjoy honest pricing without hidden platform fees."

How the model works

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Since its launch, Ownly has operated differently from conventional food delivery platforms. Restaurants on the platform pay zero commission, allowing them to keep a larger share of each order. Customers, in turn, see menu prices that are not inflated by hidden platform charges.

The logistics side works through Rapido's existing rider network, which Ownly says allows it to operate at structurally lower delivery costs, making the economics sustainable without transferring additional costs onto restaurants. The arrangement also benefits riders by improving their utilisation during off-peak hours when mobility demand is lower.

The platform currently lists close to 20,000 restaurants and continues to expand.