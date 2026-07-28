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No platform fees, 20,000 restaurants: Rapido's 'Ownly' food delivery goes live within the main app

No platform fees, 20,000 restaurants: Rapido's 'Ownly' food delivery goes live within the main app

Ownly has operated differently from conventional food delivery platforms. Restaurants on the platform pay zero commission, allowing them to keep a larger share of each order

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 3:04 PM IST
No platform fees, 20,000 restaurants: Rapido's 'Ownly' food delivery goes live within the main appOwnly joins Rapido app as one platform for rides and food — with zero commission for restaurants

Rapido's food delivery platform Ownly is now available directly inside the Rapido app, giving the company's existing ride-hailing users access to food ordering without switching platforms. The integration, announced on Monday in Bengaluru, brings Ownly's zero-commission model to Rapido's monthly active user base through a single, unified experience.

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The move targets a gap that Ownly sees as a significant opportunity. India's ride-hailing user base is nearly twice the size of its online food ordering user base, meaning millions of people who already use Rapido for daily commutes have not yet ordered food through any app. Ownly's integration aims to reach precisely that audience.

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder of both Rapido and Ownly, described the rationale behind the model and the integration: "Ownly was created to solve one of the biggest structural challenges in food delivery, making the business work better for restaurants without compromising customer experience. Our zero-commission model has shown that restaurants can retain more of every order while customers enjoy honest pricing without hidden platform fees."

How the model works

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Since its launch, Ownly has operated differently from conventional food delivery platforms. Restaurants on the platform pay zero commission, allowing them to keep a larger share of each order. Customers, in turn, see menu prices that are not inflated by hidden platform charges.

The logistics side works through Rapido's existing rider network, which Ownly says allows it to operate at structurally lower delivery costs, making the economics sustainable without transferring additional costs onto restaurants. The arrangement also benefits riders by improving their utilisation during off-peak hours when mobility demand is lower.

The platform currently lists close to 20,000 restaurants and continues to expand.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 3:04 PM IST
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