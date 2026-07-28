No platform fees, 20,000 restaurants: Rapido's 'Ownly' food delivery goes live within the main app

Rapido's food delivery platform Ownly is now available directly inside the Rapido app, giving the company's existing ride-hailing users access to food ordering without switching platforms. The integration, announced on Monday in Bengaluru, brings Ownly's zero-commission model to Rapido's monthly active user base through a single, unified experience.
The move targets a gap that Ownly sees as a significant opportunity. India's ride-hailing user base is nearly twice the size of its online food ordering user base, meaning millions of people who already use Rapido for daily commutes have not yet ordered food through any app. Ownly's integration aims to reach precisely that audience.