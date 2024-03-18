FICCI, Assocham move SC, oppose making electoral bond donor list public

FICCI and Assocham, two industry bodies, have moved the Supreme Court, opposing the list of electoral bond donors public. This comes a day after the SBI released details of electoral bonds following an order by the apex court. However, today, CJI DY Chandrachud said the judgement was clear that all details need to be disclosed.

The SS said it had asked the SBI to disclose all details and that includes the Electoral Bond numbers as well. "Don't be selective," he said to the SBI. The CJI said every conceivable detail should be disclosed. "SBI Chairman is duty bound to comply with the judgement of this court."

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for SBI, told the top court that if the numbers of electoral bonds are to be given, they will give.

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi appeared for FICCI and ASSOCHAM. "I have filed an application. Kindly defer the issue of grant of numbers," he said. To this, the CJI said: "We have no such application on board."

The CJI said the SBI shall disclose the bond numbers and it should file an affidavit stating that it has not suppressed any information.

To this, Salve said: "We will give every bit of information we have. SBI is not holding back any information." "We will give the bond numbers. Voter knowing is one thing. But if there are PILs, saying investigate this and that, I don't think that is the intent of this Court's judgment."