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How IIT Delhi graduates built startup 'Animall' is digitising India's dairy cattle market

How IIT Delhi graduates built startup 'Animall' is digitising India's dairy cattle market

Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra, former roommates at IIT Delhi, co-founded Animall, a digital marketplace for dairy farmers that has grown into a company valued at approximately ₹565 crore

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026 11:29 AM IST
How IIT Delhi graduates built startup 'Animall' is digitising India's dairy cattle marketNeetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra, former roommates at IIT Delhi, co-founded Animall

Two IIT Delhi graduates who studied Civil Engineering have built one of India's most successful agritech startups by tackling a problem that had long remained outside the technology spotlight: buying and selling cattle. 

Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra, former roommates at IIT Delhi, co-founded Animall, a digital marketplace for dairy farmers that has grown into a company valued at approximately ₹565 crore, according to The Times of India.

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The idea for Animall emerged in 2019 as a weekend project after the founders realised that while most products had moved online, cattle trading in India still relied heavily on traditional livestock markets and middlemen. Their goal was to create a trusted digital platform where dairy farmers could buy and sell cows and buffaloes more efficiently.

After graduating from IIT Delhi in 2016, both founders initially pursued corporate careers. Neetu Yadav worked as a technology analyst at Citi before transitioning into product management, while Kirti Jangra also had a corporate sector background. However, the duo decided to leave their jobs and focus on solving challenges faced by millions of dairy farmers across India.

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Animall started operations from a small rented office in Bengaluru and has since evolved into a comprehensive livestock marketplace. Besides enabling cattle transactions, the platform has expanded into services such as animal healthcare, artificial insemination and other dairy-related offerings, helping farmers improve productivity and access better prices. The company has also attracted funding from leading investors, including Beenext, Sequoia Capital India and Nexus Venture Partners.

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The startup's journey highlights how technology can address long-standing challenges in India's rural economy. Rather than building products for urban consumers, the founders chose to digitise one of the country's oldest and most fragmented markets, creating a platform that connects buyers and sellers while improving transparency in cattle trading.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 24, 2026 11:29 AM IST
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