'Fill a form for just being alive': Experts stunned at RBI's new EDF filing rule; here's why

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What is the new EDF rule?

As per this rule, service exporters are required to fill an Export Declaration Form (EDF) declaring the full value of their exports. The EDF has to be filled with their AD bank through which the foreign payment is received within a duration of 30 days from the end of the month in which the service invoice was raised.

For example: An invoice raised in October 2026 would have an EDF filing deadline of November 30, 2026.

For services other than software, the Authorised Dealer (AD) in the domestic tariff area is the specified authority. The AD bank then enters the EDF details into Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS) within 5 working days of receiving the declaration.

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As per the RBI regulations, the full export value of services generally has to be realised and repatriated within 9 months from the invoice date.

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What are experts saying?

Commenting on this announcement, Capitalmind Mutual Fund CEO Deepak Shenoy said, "This is the bureaucrats wet dream. Fill a form for just being alive."

This is the bureaucrats wet dream. Fill a form for just being alive. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) October 5, 2026

Explaining its pitfalls, Amit Ranjan, the founder of technology venture JauntLabs, said that the new EDF filing rule involves more filings, banking coordination and claimed that it "seems targeted at freelancers, consultants, 1-3 member IT/dev shops, SMEs since the mid/large cos are already doing it for years".

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According to Ranjan, this rule will add more friction to the business cycle as it will slow down exports, transactions, payments, and cash flows. He further wrote, "IMHO this looks motivated by the familiar Indian bureaucratic playbook - to catch the errant / dishonest 5%, punish the rest 95% as well. For every step forward, we take two steps backwards! Clearly reverse EODB at play!"

New rule for reporting software/services exports to RBI. Involves more filings, banking coordination etc. Seems targeted at freelancers, consultants, 1-3 member IT/dev shops, SMEs... since the mid/large cos are already doing this for years. Will add more friction to the business cycle by slowing down export transactions, payments, cash flows. IMHO this looks motivated by the familiar Indian bureaucratic playbook - to catch the errant / dishonest 5%, punish the rest 95% as well. For every step forward, we take two steps backwards! Clearly reverse EODB at play! #EDF #RBI — Amit Ranjan (@amitranjan) October 6, 2026

Professional trader and markets commentator Sandeep Singh Ahluwalia called the rule "very regressive", adding that the government should focus on making exports easier instead of "creating unnecessary hurdles". Ahluwalia further said, "For those of us who also service clients outside India, this adds a significant headache for no apparent reason. We should be making it easier for businesses not harder."

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A very regressive rule. The focus should be on making exports easier not creating unnecessary hurdles. For those of us who also service clients outside India this adds a significant headache for no apparent reason. We should be making it easier for businesses not harder. — Sandeep Singh Ahluwalia | Professional Trader (@sahluwalia032) October 6, 2026

Gautam Pradhan, the co-founder of Earthmetry tagged RBI and wrote, "What is the point of this? Compliance is killing Indian businesses. Don't you want healthy dollars to come in instead of paying the moon to NRIs by squeezing tax payers? Is the FIRC and GST not enough?"

What is the point of this @RBI Compliance is killing Indian businesses. Don’t you want healthy dollars to come in instead of paying the moon to NRIs by squeezing tax payers? Is the FIRC and GST not enough? — Gautam Pradhan (@gautamnpradhan) October 6, 2026

Does the new RBI rule apply only to payments received in US dollars?

The EDF reporting requirement is not limited to the payments received in US dollars. It can apply irrespective of the foreign currency involved if the transaction qualifies as an export of services under FEMA.

Some respite

One EDF can cover all the service invoices raised during a month, regardless of the number of clients. If there is a delay in filing the EDF, the exporter can seek an extension from the bank by giving reasons. The bank may extend the deadline after considering whether those reasons are reasonable or not. Besides this, the EDF can be submitted on or before the date of the receipt of payment for services other than software.