Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: 'Everything is solvable. You have to put your mind to it'

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Deepinder Goyal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur best known as the founder of Zomato, India's largest restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. As one of the most prominent figures in India's startup ecosystem, he is estimated to have a net worth between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion (around ₹13,300 crore to ₹18,000 crore), primarily stemming from his stake in Zomato.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with an Integrated M.Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

In February 2026, Goyal transitioned from his long-time role as Group CEO of Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, to become its Vice Chairman. Goyal stepped down to focus on high-risk, experimental technology startups outside the food ecosystem. His current focus areas include:

Temple: A health-tech venture developing an advanced wearable device designed to optimise human performance.

LAT Aerospace: An ambitious venture aiming to create pilot-free aviation networks for inter-city travel.

When did Deepinder Goyal say this

Deepinder Goyal first said this during an extensive interview with YourStory in August 2017.

He made the statement when the interviewer suggested that handling constant customer complaints about food quality seemed like an "unsolvable" problem for Zomato.

Advertisement

What does this quote mean?

This quote emphasises that an entrepreneur's greatest asset is a relentless, solution-oriented mindset that views obstacles as opportunities for innovation rather than dead ends.

Instead of being paralysed by complex business hurdles, a determined founder combines creativity and persistence to break down problems and find actionable answers. Ultimately, the statement teaches that success is not defined by the absence of difficulties, but by the unwavering conviction that every challenge can be solved if you dedicate your full focus and energy to it.