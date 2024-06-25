Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital's Old Emergency Building, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on Tuesday at the Old Emergency Building of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Seven fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and no injuries/casualties have been reported.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the department was informed about the fire at around 10:40 am. "The fire was at gate 6 of the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire is in the building's store room," Garg said.

At present, an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. Hospital authorities are assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire.