Flying from Delhi today? IndiGo issues travel advisory as rain disrupts flight schedules

Flight operations at Delhi airport were disrupted on Wednesday after heavy rain and adverse weather affected the national capital, prompting IndiGo to issue a travel advisory and ask passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

In a post on X, the airline said bad weather over Delhi had impacted flight schedules and that it was closely monitoring the situation to minimise disruptions.

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"Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," IndiGo said.

The airline urged passengers to stay updated on their flight status through its website or mobile app and assured travellers that its teams were available to provide assistance throughout the disruption.

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"We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the airline added.

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, uproots trees

The advisory comes after rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, bringing relief from the hot and humid weather that had persisted over the past few days. Cloudy skies, gusty winds and intermittent showers were reported across the region.

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The spell of rain also caused localised disruptions. In East of Kailash, a large tree was uprooted and fell onto parked vehicles. Fire and police personnel were deployed to the spot, though no injuries were reported.

IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had initially forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, later upgraded its warning and issued a red alert for Delhi as weather conditions intensified.

According to the IMD, fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh between July 7 and July 9. Several districts in Haryana, including Kaithal, Rohtak and Sonipat, and parts of western Uttar Pradesh such as Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Bulandshahr are also expected to receive rain.

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Monsoon brings relief from heat

The showers mark a return to more typical monsoon conditions after days of oppressive humidity, with temperatures touching around 38 degrees Celsius earlier this week. While no prolonged heavy downpour is expected, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely to continue, providing relief from the heat.

The latest spell follows the arrival of the southwest monsoon over Delhi on July 2, five days later than its normal onset date of June 27. Although rainfall has remained intermittent, it has helped bring down temperatures and improve air quality after weeks of intense summer heat.

Monsoon likely to cover entire country soon

The IMD has said conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of the Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, with the monsoon expected to cover the entire country over the next two to three days.

Despite the ongoing monsoon activity, the weather office has forecast below-normal rainfall across India for July after one of the driest June months in recent years.