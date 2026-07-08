Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR: IMD issues yellow alert; Gurugram police advise WFH as roads cave in

The monsoon has arrived in the Delhi-NCR region with force. Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and Gurugram on Wednesday morning, and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, forecasting continued spells of moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30 to 40 kmph gusting up to 50 kmph through Thursday.

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Delhi's forecast for the week

The IMD expects cloudy skies, intermittent light rain, and isolated moderate showers to continue across Delhi over the next five days. For July 9, the forecast calls for light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds in the morning and forenoon, followed by another light rain spell at night.

The alert level drops to green, no warning, on July 10 and 11, though cloudy conditions are expected to persist with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms during the forenoon or afternoon on both days. Residents have been advised to stay alert during thunderstorm activity and periods of strong wind over the coming days.

ALSO READ: Mumbai, Pune rain: Why Mumbai's extreme rainfall is no longer just about El Niño as climate risks intensify

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Gurugram: Roads flooded, highway caves in, traffic at a standstill

Meanwhile, a major monsoon spell hit Gurugram hard on Tuesday. Extensive waterlogging, road cave-ins, and severe traffic jams brought much of the city to a halt. The most serious infrastructure damage occurred on the main carriageway of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Narsinghpur, where the road surface caved in following heavy rain, forcing authorities to shut two lanes.

The closure triggered massive traffic snarls between Hero Honda Chowk and the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours.

The flooding extended across much of the city. Major stretches affected by waterlogging included Basai, Golf Course Extension Road, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Khandsa Road, Old Delhi Road, Pataudi Road, the Millennium City Centre to Hero Honda Chowk stretch, and several other arterial roads. Residents shared footage on social media showing vehicles stranded in flooded streets and near-total gridlock across key corridors.

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The downpour also coincided with school dismissal time, compounding the chaos. In one incident, a school bus slipped into an open drain on NH-48 — though fortunately no students were on board and no injuries were reported. Traffic police remained deployed across the city through the rain to manage vehicular movement.

Gurugram Police: Work from home where possible

With more rain in the forecast, Gurugram Police issued a formal advisory on Tuesday urging corporate offices and private institutions to shift to work-from-home arrangements wherever feasible. The advisory warned that persistent rainfall was likely to cause waterlogging at several major roads and intersections, leading to severe congestion during peak office hours.

"To ensure the safety of citizens, reduce unnecessary traffic load and assist the local administration in traffic management, corporate offices are advised to implement work-from-home policies, wherever possible," the Gurugram Police said.

Authorities also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, plan commutes carefully, and monitor traffic advisories as heavy rainfall continues across the region.