FM has no money to contest Lok Sabha polls. How much does it cost to fight elections in India?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she “did not have the kind of money required to contest a Lok Sabha election” so she turned down BJP’s offer to contest from some constituency in Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu.

Asked if money power was such an influence that even the Finance Minister could not contest a Lok Sabha election, Sitharaman said, “My budget, my salary, my earning, my saving is mine, and not the Consolidated Fund of India. And obviously, I can’t.”

Related Articles

So how much does it take to fight an election in India?

While there is no limit on spending by parties, candidate cost is capped by the Election Commission at Rs 95 lakh for Lok Sabha and Rs 40 lakh for Assembly seats. For smaller states and UTs, the cap is Rs 75 lakh and Rs 28 lakh for the Lok Sabha and Assembly.

The limit covers campaigning, rallies, posters and banners, and vehicles. Post election, candidates have to submit their expenditure statement within 30 days.

The cap is based on cost factors and number of voters. The last limit revision happened in 2022, where EC took into consideration the Cost Inflation Index to arrive at a number.



The index estimates price jump of goods and assets year-on-year due to inflation.

Sitharaman, however, has never contested Lok Sabha elections. She has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2016.