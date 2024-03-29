scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
FM has no money to contest Lok Sabha polls. How much does it cost to fight elections in India?

Feedback

FM has no money to contest Lok Sabha polls. How much does it cost to fight elections in India?

Asked if money power was such an influence that even the Finance Minister could not contest a Lok Sabha election, Sitharaman said, “My budget, my salary, my earning, my saving is mine, and not the Consolidated Fund of India. And obviously, I can’t.”

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sitharaman has  never contested Lok Sabha elections. She has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2016. Sitharaman has  never contested Lok Sabha elections. She has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2016.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she “did not have the kind of money required to contest a Lok Sabha election” so she turned down BJP’s offer to contest from some constituency in Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu.

Asked if money power was such an influence that even the Finance Minister could not contest a Lok Sabha election, Sitharaman said, “My budget, my salary, my earning, my saving is mine, and not the Consolidated Fund of India. And obviously, I can’t.”

Related Articles

So how much does it take to fight an election in India?

While there is no limit on spending by parties, candidate cost is capped by the Election Commission at Rs 95 lakh for Lok Sabha and Rs 40 lakh for Assembly seats. For smaller states and UTs, the cap is Rs 75 lakh and Rs 28 lakh for the Lok Sabha and Assembly.

The limit covers campaigning, rallies, posters and banners, and vehicles. Post election, candidates have to submit their expenditure statement within 30 days.

The cap is based on cost factors and number of voters. The last limit revision happened in 2022, where EC took into consideration the Cost Inflation Index to arrive at a number.

The index estimates price jump of goods and assets year-on-year due to inflation.

Sitharaman, however, has  never contested Lok Sabha elections. She has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2016.

Published on: Mar 29, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement