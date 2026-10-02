Flydubai incident raises a question: Should cockpit doors be locked from inside?

Now, why are cockpit doors locked from inside anyway?

The reason behind locking the cockpit doors to be controlled from inside is to prevent unauthorised entry and to protect the pilots. After the September 11 attacks, reinforced, locked cockpit doors became a standard to prevent hijacking or to stop unauthorised people from entering the cockpit.

MUST READ | Flydubai mid-air attack: Saudi hands over Omani co-pilot to UAE after cockpit assault on Tel Aviv flight

Advertisement

Pilots can, however, verify who is requesting entry before opening the door. Cabin crew usually has a designated procedure to request access.

Modern cockpit doors are reinforced and designed to withstand substantial attempts at forced entry. The system isn't simply a permanently sealed door. There are procedures that allow authorized cabin crew to request access, and aircraft have emergency procedures for situations such as a pilot becoming incapacitated.

Considering the Flydubai incident, is it a good idea?

According to a report in The Guardian, aviation security expert Philip Baum said the industry had lost more lives since 9/11 through aircraft-assisted suicide than terrorism. He argued that cockpit doors can become a barrier preventing people outside the flight deck from intervening when a pilot poses a threat.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Smit Machchhar recovering well: Indian envoy Deepak Mittal meets Flydubai pilot at UAE hospital

The 2015 Germanwings crash highlighted that risk when a suicidal co-pilot locked the captain out and deliberately crashed the aircraft, killing 150 people. A 2013 Mozambique Airlines crash, which killed 33, was also judged by investigators to have involved pilot suicide, with the co-pilot apparently locked out.

Questions about pilot intent have also persisted around unexplained disasters including Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, the 2025 Air India crash in Ahmedabad and the 2022 China Eastern crash, although the causes and circumstances differ and pilot intent has not been established in all the cases.

Baum argues for some form of cockpit-door override, potentially timed or controlled from the ground, while stressing that security should begin with extensive background checks, medical examinations and psychological assessments of pilots, as mentioned in the report.

“Whatever happened yesterday,” Baum said, “We know that that cockpit barrier can impede a rescue attempt if there are rogue pilots.”

MUST READ | 'UAE law applies': Abu Dhabi asserts jurisdiction over flydubai cockpit attack probe