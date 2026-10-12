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French President Macron names Sunil Bharti Mittal Knight of the Legion of Honour

French President Macron names Sunil Bharti Mittal Knight of the Legion of Honour

French Republic names Bharti Enterprises founder a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour; insignia to be conferred in New Delhi on October 28.

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Aishwarya Patil
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 12:47 PM IST
French President Macron names Sunil Bharti Mittal Knight of the Legion of HonourMittal said he was moved and humbled by the recognition and noted that his association with France began in 1992.

Bharti Enterprises, Founder and Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal has been named a Chevalier de l'Ordre national de la Légion d'Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour) by French President Emmanuel Macron in recognition of his contribution to strengthening economic ties between India and France and his achievements in telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

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The Légion d'Honneur, established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, is France's highest civilian distinction. The insignia will be conferred at a ceremony at the Embassy of France in New Delhi on October 28.

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou said Mittal had been a friend of France for more than three decades and had played a key role in advancing business relations between the two countries.

"Today he advances these relations as Vice-Chairman of Eutelsat, at a time when our two countries are moving forward jointly in space and digital technology," Mathou said.

Mittal said he was moved and humbled by the recognition and noted that his association with France began in 1992 when Compagnie Générale des Eaux partnered with Bharti during the early years of mobile telephony in India.

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He said the relationship continues through his role as co-chairman of Eutelsat and pledged to further deepen economic ties between India and France.

Mittal founded Bharti in 1976 and built it into a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning telecommunications, digital infrastructure, financial services, hospitality, real estate and space communications. Its flagship company, Bharti Airtel, serves more than 650 million subscribers across India, South Asia and Africa.

The honour adds to a growing list of recognitions for the telecom entrepreneur. In 2024, he became the first Indian citizen to receive the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) from King Charles III. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, in 2007.

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Bharti's association with France dates back to the launch of Bharti Airtel in 1992. In recent years, the relationship has expanded through satellite communications, with Mittal serving as co-chairman of Paris-headquartered Eutelsat, in which Bharti Space remains the largest private shareholder.

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 12:46 PM IST
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