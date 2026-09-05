From chai & maggi to lifelong bonds: BITS Pilani VC shares touching story of campus legend Pappuji

While he noted that modern students spend more time immersed in laptops and phones inside their rooms compared to the earlier days of long conversations over chai, samosa, and Maggi, he observed that they still gather over food during holidays.

Yet, as Rao highlighted, the connection was never merely about food. Students would order food from home and ask Pappuji to hold it until their return. Decades later, those same alumni regularly invite him to BITS Alumni Association gatherings in Dubai, Hyderabad, Goa, and beyond.

Advertisement

I had a rather unusual and deeply touching meeting in #Pilani yesterday.



I met Pappu ji, as generations of BITSians know him. His real name is Kamal Kapoor. He has been associated with BITS Pilani since 1975 and runs a small canteen. After spending the first few years at… pic.twitter.com/jxD8bycoOX — V. Ramgopal Rao, Ph.D. (@ramgopal_rao) September 3, 2026

From chai and Maggi to a lifelong bond

The depth of this bond became especially clear during the Covid-19 lockdown, when alumni worldwide reached out to offer financial support. "I don’t need anything," Pappuji told them. He even turned down funds he urgently needed, remarking that he had enough to support a few more students. "When the first students come and hug me, that is enough. I don’t need your money," Rao remembered him saying.

Advertisement

When asked if current students face higher stress levels, Pappuji seemed genuinely surprised: "What stress, Sir? They are all happy. They are all nice students." Repeated inquiries about whether the institute could do anything for him met the same humble response: "Nothing, Sir. I am very happy. BITS has given me everything."

A lesson about happiness

For Rao, the encounter served as a powerful reminder of what truly endures beyond the pursuit of positions, money, and recognition. Pappuji found total fulfillment in five decades of built relationships, returning alumni, and a community that remembers him after 30 or 40 years.

Rao concluded, Pappuji’s story captures the core identity of the institute: "An ever-growing family."