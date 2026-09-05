'Pack and go' order: Tata Chemicals claims full regulatory compliance as Kenya demands exit from Lake Magadi

"We wish to reiterate that on August 11, 2026, TCML submitted all the required information, reports and documentation, and TCML is fully compliant with the regulatory requirements," the company said. "TCML, having provided a comprehensive response to the matters raised by the Ministry, including information regarding its compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, awaits the Ministry's review of our submissions and its further direction."

The corporate response follows an order from President Ruto during a visit to Kajiado county, where he instructed the Indian firm to "pack and go" from the site. On July 28, 2026, Kenya's Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs issued a suspension letter citing unpaid royalties and other regulatory shortfalls. Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, speaking at the same rally, added that Tata's mining rights had in fact expired in 2023.

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Seeking new investors, Ruto accused the company of failing to build infrastructure in the host region. "Tata has held mining rights for 100 years, yet it has not built anything in Kajiado," Ruto was quoted by Bloomberg as saying. "They take our resource to India and other places." He announced plans to introduce two replacement companies — one to construct a glass factory and another for chemical production.

Kenya has produced soda ash — also known as sodium carbonate, which is used in glassmaking, cleaning products, and electric-vehicle battery manufacturing—from the site since 1911. Tata Chemicals acquired the operation from Brunner Mond Ltd. in 2005, turning TCML into Africa's largest soda ash manufacturer. According to the US Geological Survey, Kenya accounts for about 1 per cent of global output, making it the world's fourth-largest producer of natural soda ash.

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Globally, parent firm Tata Chemicals operates 17 manufacturing facilities and 3 R&D centers across four continents, reporting a revenue of ₹14,584 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Despite the exit order, the company emphasized its commitment to resolving the dispute through regulatory channels while maintaining its focus on local stakeholders.

"Since 2005, when Tata Chemicals acquired the Magadi plant, it has played an important role in the Kenyan economy and continues to be an integral part of our business," the company said.

"We respect the authority of the Government of Kenya and remain committed to constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels to resolve the outstanding matters. Our priority continues to be the well-being of our employees, the Magadi community, our stakeholders in Kenya and continued economic development of Kenya," the statement added.