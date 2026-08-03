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From coconut to jackfruit: Here's the full list of banned items Indian travellers should avoid carrying to the UAE

From coconut to jackfruit: Here's the full list of banned items Indian travellers should avoid carrying to the UAE

All travellers carrying controlled medication into the UAE must apply for approval through the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) website before making the trip.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 4:37 PM IST
From coconut to jackfruit: Here's the full list of banned items Indian travellers should avoid carrying to the UAEFor all other medication (prescriptions for uncontrolled medication and over-the-counter medicines), prior approval from MoHAP is not required. (AI generated image)

Travellers flying from India to the UAE should double-check their luggage before heading to the airport, as several commonly carried food items, medicines and personal belongings are either banned or subject to strict restrictions. From dried coconut and poppy seeds to controlled medicines, carrying prohibited items could result in confiscation or delays during travel, according to a report by The Gulf News,

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For many Indian expatriates returning to the UAE after the summer break, or visitors travelling from India to the UAE, it is common to bring home-made or locally sourced delicacies. However, Indian airlines must follow the guidelines issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), meaning that some items are restricted and, in some cases, banned.

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While certain goods may be permitted in checked baggage, they may not be allowed in your carry-on luggage. Some of these items are restricted because they have a high oil content or are easily combustible in the air.

Food items banned or restricted on flights from India to the UAE

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According to the BCAS guidelines followed by Indian airlines, these are the key restrictions:

  • Copra (dried coconut) – Prohibited
  • Coconut crushed (dry coconut) – Prohibited
  • All spices in powder/physical form, including chilli – Carry-on: No | Check-in: Yes
  • Coconut – Carry-on: No | Check-in: Yes
  • Coconut crushed (green tissue) – Allowed in both carry-on and check-in
  • Ghee (clarified butter) / cooking oil – Allowed in both. Note: Allowed in cabin baggage as per LAG restrictions; in checked baggage, the quantity is limited to 5 kg/l per passenger.
  • Pickle – Allowed in both. Note: Chilli pickle is only allowed in checked baggage.

Personal food can be brought into the UAE's borders, but there are restrictions on certain types and quantities. According to Dubai Customs, items such as paan (betel leaves) and cooked food items are not allowed into the UAE.

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Other restricted items

Apart from food and medicines, travellers should also avoid packing or carrying the following restricted items:

  • Poppy seeds
  • Strong-smelling food items like durian, champedek, pedalai, marang and jackfruit
  • Cricket bats, skateboards and fishing rods
  • Measuring tapes in carry-on baggage
  • Toy guns and imitation weapons
  • Bows and arrows
  • Weapons and weapon replicas
  • Knives with blades measuring 6 cm or longer
  • Explosives and ammunition, including fireworks and firecrackers

Medication rules for travellers

All travellers carrying controlled medication into the UAE must apply for approval through the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) website before making the trip.

Check with your doctor to confirm whether your prescribed medication is controlled. You must also carry the prescription for the quantity of medicine you are bringing into the UAE.

For all other medication (prescriptions for uncontrolled medication and over-the-counter medicines), prior approval from MoHAP is not required.

Travellers to the UAE are strongly advised to familiarise themselves with what medications they can and cannot bring into the country. Contact the nearest UAE embassy or consulate for advice if you are considering taking medications or other drugs into the UAE.

Here is a link to all the UAE missions abroad and their contact details: www.mofa.gov.ae/en/missions/uae-missions-abroad.

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Narcotic drugs and illegal substances

The UAE strictly prohibits passengers from bringing narcotic drugs and illegal substances into the country. Items such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, poppy seeds, and hallucinogenic pills are banned and cannot be carried in luggage.

Travellers should not attempt to carry any narcotic or psychotropic substances unless they have the required approvals for authorised medical use. The UAE has strict regulations on controlled substances, and certain medicines containing controlled ingredients require prior approval before travel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 4:37 PM IST
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