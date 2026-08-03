From coconut to jackfruit: Here's the full list of banned items Indian travellers should avoid carrying to the UAE

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While certain goods may be permitted in checked baggage, they may not be allowed in your carry-on luggage. Some of these items are restricted because they have a high oil content or are easily combustible in the air.

Food items banned or restricted on flights from India to the UAE

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According to the BCAS guidelines followed by Indian airlines, these are the key restrictions:

Copra (dried coconut) – Prohibited

– Prohibited Coconut crushed (dry coconut) – Prohibited

– Prohibited All spices in powder/physical form, including chilli – Carry-on: No | Check-in: Yes

– Carry-on: No | Check-in: Yes Coconut – Carry-on: No | Check-in: Yes

– Carry-on: No | Check-in: Yes Coconut crushed (green tissue) – Allowed in both carry-on and check-in

– Allowed in both carry-on and check-in Ghee (clarified butter) / cooking oil – Allowed in both. Note: Allowed in cabin baggage as per LAG restrictions; in checked baggage, the quantity is limited to 5 kg/l per passenger .

– Allowed in both. Note: Allowed in cabin baggage as per LAG restrictions; in checked baggage, the quantity is limited to . Pickle – Allowed in both. Note: Chilli pickle is only allowed in checked baggage.

Personal food can be brought into the UAE's borders, but there are restrictions on certain types and quantities. According to Dubai Customs, items such as paan (betel leaves) and cooked food items are not allowed into the UAE.

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Other restricted items

Apart from food and medicines, travellers should also avoid packing or carrying the following restricted items:

Poppy seeds

Strong-smelling food items like durian, champedek, pedalai, marang and jackfruit

Cricket bats, skateboards and fishing rods

Measuring tapes in carry-on baggage

Toy guns and imitation weapons

Bows and arrows

Weapons and weapon replicas

Knives with blades measuring 6 cm or longer

Explosives and ammunition, including fireworks and firecrackers

Medication rules for travellers

All travellers carrying controlled medication into the UAE must apply for approval through the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) website before making the trip.

Check with your doctor to confirm whether your prescribed medication is controlled. You must also carry the prescription for the quantity of medicine you are bringing into the UAE.

For all other medication (prescriptions for uncontrolled medication and over-the-counter medicines), prior approval from MoHAP is not required.

Travellers to the UAE are strongly advised to familiarise themselves with what medications they can and cannot bring into the country. Contact the nearest UAE embassy or consulate for advice if you are considering taking medications or other drugs into the UAE.

Here is a link to all the UAE missions abroad and their contact details: www.mofa.gov.ae/en/missions/uae-missions-abroad.

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Narcotic drugs and illegal substances

The UAE strictly prohibits passengers from bringing narcotic drugs and illegal substances into the country. Items such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, poppy seeds, and hallucinogenic pills are banned and cannot be carried in luggage.

Travellers should not attempt to carry any narcotic or psychotropic substances unless they have the required approvals for authorised medical use. The UAE has strict regulations on controlled substances, and certain medicines containing controlled ingredients require prior approval before travel.