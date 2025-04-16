From conflict to coexistence: Royal Ranthambore Tiger Week puts spotlight on saving wild tigers

With India being home to two-thirds of the world’s tigers, conservation efforts have clearly paid off. However, much more needs to be done, especially initiatives like rewilding and managing man-animal conflicts, issues that were all taken up at the recently held Royal Ranthambore International Tiger Week.

The two-day event underscored the need for protecting India’s tiger population. Organised by Live4Freedom, Royal Ranthambore International Tiger Week held in Ranthambore brought together experts from various walks of life including wildlife conservationists, former civil servants, representatives from multilateral agencies as well as filmmakers.

While the country’s tiger population has been growing, protected forest areas have been shrinking and deaths due to human-animal conflict have been on the rise.

India currently has over 3,600 tigers with the tiger population pegged at 3,682 in 2022 and growing at 6% per annum.

Experts highlighted that there is a need to accelerate conservation efforts across India. These include the need for speed and ability to act fast, ensuring communities around forests thrive, manage man and animal conflict and create space and safety for both, focussing on rewilding efforts and building partnerships with the private sector to drive change by going beyond corporate social responsibility to include environmental responsibility.

Former chairperson of Wildlife Trust of India and noted conservationist M.K. Ranjitsinh Jhala, who was conferred the award for ‘Lifetime Achievement’ at the event highlighted that not just tigers but every animal needs to be given the same respect and conservation efforts must be aimed at them as well given that the population of several species is dwindling in India. “If nature is to survive in this country, then the resolution of man animal conflict is needed. There has to be mutual regard and respect,” he highlighted.

Noted film composer and conservationist Abhishek Ray who has transformed a barren hill near Corbett Tiger Reserve into a wildlife haven through his rewilding initiatives highlighted the interlinkage of fresh water reserves and tiger conservation. “Tiger reserves are not just habitations of rivers. 70% of India’s mighty reserves originate from these habitations,” he underlined.

Meanwhile Anupam Joshi, senior environmental specialist at the World Bank noted the need for innovative payment and financial schemes that would help people who suffer economic losses due to wild animals and conservation. He pointed out that comprehensive crop insurance that offer protection from damage from animals as well as better use of technology and innovative thinking could help offset such losses.

Rajasthan has the third largest tiger population in the country after Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra with the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve having over 70 tigers.