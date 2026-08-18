From daily wages to diamond riches: Rain uncovers ₹50 lakh diamond in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

The discovery occurred after heavy rains when leaseholder Akhilesh Pal and six partners returned to inspect an abandoned section of their leased mine. Pal noticed something shining on the surface of the soil, and on closer examination it was identified as a diamond.

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“We had been mining there for about two years,” Pal said, “but we had no luck, so we closed the mine for a year. We had started another mine right next to it.” “When we went there to inspect the new one, we also looked inside the old mine, and that’s where we found it—right on top,” he added. News of the find quickly spread through Sarkoha and nearby areas, generating excitement among villagers and local miners.

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Auction to fix final value

According to the Panna diamond official Ravi Patel, the stone weighs 17.96 carats and is of gem quality, suitable for use in jewellery. While experts have put its estimated value at more than ₹50 lakh, the final price will be determined only after the government auction, expected to be held in the first half of October. Under the prevailing process, the government deducts royalty and applicable taxes—around 12% in total—from the auction proceeds before transferring the balance to the finders.

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Life-changing money for daily-wage workers

All seven workers, who had been earning their livelihood through daily-wage labour, will share the net amount equally. For three of them—Santosh, Sharman and Arun, aged between about 30 and 38—the windfall offers a chance to overcome long-standing financial barriers, including their inability to marry due to lack of funds. The group says the discovery is the result of their collective effort, as all seven were working together at the mine when the diamond was found.

Plans for homes and children’s education

The workers have already begun discussing how to use their expected earnings. Their priorities include replacing their existing houses with permanent homes and securing better education for their children. The 17.96-carat diamond has been deposited under security at the government diamond office in Panna and will be auctioned once the required legal and administrative formalities are completed.

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