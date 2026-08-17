El Niño vs La Niña: How Pacific Ocean changes can reshape global weather

Every few years, however, this ocean-atmosphere system shifts. When the Pacific becomes unusually warm, it is known as El Niño. When the central and eastern Pacific becomes unusually cold, it is called La Niña.

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These events typically last around nine to 12 months, although some can persist for years. They occur irregularly, generally every two to seven years.

El Niño: When the Pacific warms

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During El Niño, the normally strong trade winds weaken. Warm surface water that is usually concentrated in the western Pacific moves eastward towards the Americas. At the same time, the upwelling of cold water weakens or can stop.

This seemingly regional ocean change can have far-reaching consequences because warmer Pacific waters alter atmospheric circulation and the position of the jet stream.

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El Niño can bring warmer and drier conditions to northern parts of the US and Canada, while the southern US, including the Gulf Coast and Southeast, tends to experience wetter conditions and an increased risk of flooding during winter.

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The effects are not limited to land. When upwelling weakens, fewer nutrients reach the ocean surface. This can reduce phytoplankton, affecting fish populations and the wider marine food chain. Warmer water can also allow some tropical fish species to move into normally cooler waters.

La Niña: When the Pacific cools

La Niña is essentially the opposite phase. During La Niña, trade winds become stronger than normal, pushing warm surface water farther towards Asia. This intensifies the upwelling of cold, nutrient-rich water along the western coast of the Americas.

The resulting changes in atmospheric circulation shift the jet stream northward. La Niña winters tend to bring warmer and drier conditions to the southern US, while the Pacific Northwest and Canada can see colder, wetter conditions and increased flooding.

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La Niña can also influence hurricane activity, with conditions potentially favouring a more active Atlantic hurricane season.

For marine ecosystems, the stronger upwelling during La Niña brings more nutrients to the surface, supporting greater marine productivity and attracting cold-water species to some coastal areas.

The two phases are not simply ocean temperature changes. They represent a coupled interaction between the Pacific Ocean and atmosphere, which is why their effects can spread far beyond the tropical Pacific.

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Why does a Pacific Ocean change matter globally?

The key is the atmosphere. Changes in Pacific sea-surface temperatures alter rainfall and atmospheric circulation. Those changes can then influence weather patterns in distant regions. ENSO is one of the major climate drivers capable of affecting temperatures, precipitation, wildfires, agriculture, marine ecosystems and other aspects of the global environment.

In simple terms, El Niño shifts heat from the ocean into the atmosphere, while La Niña tends to push more heat into the ocean's deeper layers. ENSO therefore redistributes heat within the climate system rather than creating or destroying energy.

Why it matters for India

ENSO is particularly important for countries dependent on seasonal rainfall. Changes in the Pacific can influence atmospheric circulation patterns that interact with the Indian monsoon and other regional climate systems.

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However, El Niño or La Niña should not be treated as a simple guarantee of a good or bad monsoon. The Indian monsoon is influenced by several interacting factors, including ocean temperatures, atmospheric circulation and other climate patterns.

That is why the significance of ENSO lies less in predicting one specific weather outcome and more in understanding how a major shift in the Pacific can alter the odds of different weather patterns around the world.