From India to Japan: IRCTC’s ₹3.33 lakh package takes you across 5 destinations in 9 days; check what’s included

How much does the IRCTC Japan package cost?

The package cost depends on the type of accommodation and passenger category:

Single Sharing: ₹342800

DBL Sharing: ₹333400

Triple Sharing: ₹333400

Child with Bed – 05-11 years: ₹333400

Child Without Bed – 05-11 years: ₹288100

The package cost includes TCS AMOUNT @ 05 % WHICH WILL BE DEPOSITED IN CLIENT INCOME TAX ACCOUNT.

IRCTC has also stated that flight timings or schedules are subject to change as per the airline's operational feasibility.

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What does the package include?

For the package price, travellers get:

Return airfare in economy class on Air India from Lucknow–Narita–Lucknow

Entry tickets at sightseeing places as per the itinerary

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner as per the itinerary

One professional and friendly English-speaking tour escort

Overseas Travel Insurance for tourists aged between 06 months to 70 yrs

Visa (normal visa fee)

GST

TCS @ 5%

All the breakfasts will be provided at the hotel only as a continental buffet breakfast. All the lunches and dinners will be at Indian restaurants.

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However, some expenses are not included. These include:

Any increase in Airfare

Any increase in Airport Taxes, Fuel Surcharge

Tips to drivers, guides, representatives etc.

Personal expenses such as laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu

Any services not specified in the inclusion

Activities of any kind that are excluded from the package

The document also states that meals are preset and choice of menu is not available.

What is the itinerary?

The 08 Nights-09 days tour covers Tokyo, Fuji, Kyoto, Osaka and Hiroshima.

Day 1: Lucknow-Delhi-Tokyo

Day 2: Tokyo

Day 3: Tokyo sightseeing

Day 4: Tokyo-Fuji

Day 5: Kyoto and Osaka

Day 6: Osaka-Hiroshima

Day 7: Hiroshima-Tokyo

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Day 8: Tokyo

Day 9: Tokyo-Lucknow

Which hotels are included?

The package lists the following hotels or similar properties:

Tokyo: T mark city hotel Tokyo Omori or Similar — 3 Star

Fuji: Fujisan Garden hotel or similar

Osaka: Sarasa Hotel or similar

Hiroshima: Apa Hotel Hiroshima or Similar

For three people of one family on one booking, accommodation will be provided in one double room with an extra bed. A child will be accommodated in one room with the parents.

What documents are needed for the Japan visa?

Travellers need to submit several documents at the time of booking and for the visa.

Passport and photographs

Original passport with validity of minimum six months and minimum two blank pages for visa stamp

All old passports, if any

Japan visa application form duly filled and signed by the applicant

Visa application form printed on one page, front and back

Two recent passport-size photographs in glossy finish

60%-80% face coverage

White background and without border

Size: 45mm x 45mm

Photograph should not be more than three months old

Photograph should not be scanned/stapled or used in any previous visas

A covering letter from the applicant is required, mentioning the name, designation, passport number, purpose and duration of the visit in brief.

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The letter should be duly signed by an authorised signatory with company stamp and addressed to Consulate General Of Japan, Chennai.

For a self-employed applicant, the covering letter should be on the letterhead, while an employed applicant can submit it on plain paper. For a multiple-entry visa, the reason for applying for Multiple Entry Visa should be mentioned.

Financial documents

Applicants need:

Credit card photocopy with statement of last three months

Company and Personal Bank statement for the last six months

ITR for last 3 yrs

Company Balance sheet

Fixed deposits/Investment Proof, if any

Copy of PAN Card

Proof of Occupation

For self-employed applicants, the requirements include:

Company Registration Certificate / Certificate of Incorporation

Brief Company Profile

Articles of Memorandum, in case the applicant is MD/Director

For employed applicants:

Leave sanction letter from Employer

Salary slip

For retired applicants:

Copies Income Tax Returns for last 3 years (SARAL FORM)

Original bank passbook or statements for the last 6 months with adequate balance well over your tour cost

Copies of Investments Fixed Deposits, NSC, PPF (postal provident fund), MIS (Monthly Income Scheme), Govt Bonds etc.

Pension Order

Retirement Order from the last employer

Students need:

School / College Bona Fide Certificate

Student ID card issued by Institution

What if your Japan visa is rejected?

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This is one of the most important points for travellers to check before paying for the package.

“IRCTC holds no responsibility, in Case of VISA rejection by the embassy; IRCTC will submit the documents to the embassy as submitted by the clients. In case of VISA rejection no refund will be provided which will be considered as full cancellation.”

The document also says that it is the traveller's sole responsibility to hold valid travel documents and statutory clearances, including passports and medical insurance certificates.

Visa and immigration decisions are the prerogative of the concerned sovereign governments. IRCTC says it will not be responsible for non-granting of documents, delays, denial or any related loss, expense, damage or cost.

Even if a visa is rejected, the stipulated fees of the operator will remain payable. There will be no refund if the client or any member of the party is unable to travel because of these reasons.

What about the 5% TCS?

The package includes 05% TCS. IRCTC says the TCS amount will be deposited in the client's income tax account and the client may be able to claim a refund from the IT department as per Income Tax norms.

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Travellers have to give an undertaking/declaration that they have not performed a foreign tour of which total expenditure is not more than 07 lakhs. If the amount exceeds beyond that, TCS will be charges @ 20 %.

Infant charges for air tickets apply to children aged below 02 years. Travellers are advised to coordinate with the IRCTC Office.

A signed Self Declaration Form is also required.

What are the cancellation charges?

The amount deducted depends on how close the cancellation is to the departure date:

30 days prior to departure date: 20 % of the package cost

30-21 days prior to departure date: 30 % of the package cost

20-15 days prior to the departure date: 60 % of the package cost

14-08 days prior to the departure date: 90 % of the package cost

Less than 08 prior to the departure date / No Show: 100 % of the package cost

What else should you know before booking?

The package cost is calculated on the lowest class Air Fare, and airline seat confirmation is subject to availability at the time of booking. Any increase in airfare or airport taxes will have to be borne by the client.

IRCTC says that if there is any change in price, it will be communicated to the traveller and only after confirmation will it proceed further. There will be no reduction for un-utilized services.

The package Price is subject to change without prior notice. Tour prices can also change if hotel room rates increase, especially during peak season, holidays, major events, fairs and conventions.

Double or twin rooms are subject to availability and sole discretion of the hotel.

IRCTC advises passengers to get a full briefing about the tour from IRCTC before or after booking to avoid any confusion. The company is not liable for personal expenses, boating, ropeway charges, porter age, theft, accidents etc.

What does the travel insurance cover?

The package includes overseas travel insurance for tourists aged between 06 months and 70 years. However, the document has specific exclusions for pre-existing conditions.

It states that in case of any pre-existing condition, disease/illness which are same or similar to “Cancer / Leukemia / Malignant Tumor, Cardiac ailments, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease), HIV/AIDS, Insulin Dependent Diabetes, Kidney Ailment, Liver Disease, Neurological Disorder / Stroke /Paralysis”, the insurer / company shall have no liability under the policy and the traveler or nominee shall not get risk cover or benefit as per policy.

Travellers should therefore check the insurance terms carefully before booking the package.