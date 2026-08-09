Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
One pilot of turbulence-hit Air India Phuket-Delhi flight fails dope test: Sources

One pilot of turbulence-hit Air India Phuket-Delhi flight fails dope test: Sources

Both pilots have been removed from duty pending an enquiry into the incident

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026 11:26 AM IST
One pilot of turbulence-hit Air India Phuket-Delhi flight fails dope test: SourcesPhuket-Delhi Air India flight's altitude loss under probe; one pilot fails dope test

One of the two pilots of an Air India flight from Phuket to New Delhi failed a post-flight dope test, sources told India Today on Sunday. Both pilots have been removed from duty pending an inquiry into the incident.

The flight from Phuket to New Delhi encountered turbulence and suffered a sudden loss of altitude.

Advertisement

DGCA PROBES INCIDENT

A source in the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the incident is being investigated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's top aviation regulator.

The outcome of the enquiry will determine whether the incident needs to be investigated further by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the source said.

Air India said it could not comment on the reported dope test result because the findings had not been shared with the airline.

"We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings," an Air India spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The airline said it conducts regular drug testing of crew members as required under civil aviation regulations.

"Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required," the spokesperson added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 9, 2026 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more