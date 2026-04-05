From influencers to official YouTube channel: SP redraws UP strategy ahead of 2027 elections

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections drawing closer, the Samajwadi Party is recalibrating its campaign strategy, shifting focus toward a decentralised digital outreach model to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong presence on social media.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading a layered approach that blends influencer partnerships, an in-house media ecosystem and tighter control over messaging.

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As per reported by Moneycontrol, this move reflects a broader recognition within the party that political narratives in Uttar Pradesh are increasingly being shaped online, alongside traditional ground campaigns.

Digital dialogue and influencer network

A key moment in this push came during a Digital Democracy Dialogue held in Lucknow on March 18, where around 200 social media influencers and YouTubers were invited. Many of those present were regional creators producing content in languages such as Awadhi, Bhojpuri and Bundeli. While they may not have large national audiences, party leaders believe they hold strong credibility and reach at the grassroots level.

During the interaction, Akhilesh Yadav stressed the importance of fact-based and responsible content, cautioning against provocative messaging designed purely to attract views. Party insiders said nearly 250 influencers are being identified and gradually integrated into a structured network aimed at amplifying the party’s messaging in a coordinated manner.

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Shift from traditional media outreach

The shift is also visible in recent press conferences, where YouTubers and social media influencers have been given prominence alongside traditional media organisations. The change signals a move away from conventional outreach methods toward alternative communication channels.

A party spokesperson told Moneycontrol that the strategy is also a response to perceived gaps in mainstream media coverage. “If newspapers and established television channels ignore us, our message will still reach people through social media platforms, reels and independent digital creators,” he said.

Political analyst Rajendra Kumar as quotes by the organisation described the approach as timely. “The Samajwadi Party’s plan to directly reach the masses through a decentralised digital network is commendable. Building a credible digital presence, especially in regional languages, can help bridge the communication gap with voters,” he said.

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I-PAC onboard to strengthen campaign

As part of its organisational push, the party has brought in the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to professionalise campaign execution. The consultancy firm is expected to support data analytics, messaging frameworks and targeted outreach, strengthening the party’s digital and ground campaigns ahead of the polls.

Launch of Samajwadi Party TV

Expanding its media footprint, the party has launched its official YouTube channel, ‘Samajwadi Party TV’, which carries daily bulletins and curated political content. Leaders say the platform is aimed at reducing reliance on mainstream media and ensuring direct communication with voters without filters.

Building a digital cadre

The SP is also working on creating a “digital cadre” to mirror its traditional organisational structure, with plans to train a large pool of online creators. Party leaders estimate that a significant number of digital creators currently produce content favourable to the BJP, creating an imbalance that the SP hopes to counter through structured engagement and content creation.

Concerns raised by influencers around administrative action over critical content were also addressed during the March 18 meeting. Party leaders assured participants of support, including legal assistance, provided their content remains factual and within legal boundaries.

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Talk shows and manifesto outreach

Further initiatives include digital talk shows featuring senior leaders and experts to discuss policy issues and current affairs, in an attempt to counter the BJP’s dominance in televised debates and short-form political messaging online.

The party is also incorporating public feedback into its manifesto through programmes such as ‘Vision India: Plan, Develop, Ascent’, which seek input from youth and domain experts. Leaders say regional language communication remains central to the strategy, particularly in rural and semi-urban constituencies.

Internal systems and campaign messaging

In addition, the SP is experimenting with campaign songs and issue-based digital content focusing on themes such as inflation, unemployment and social justice, while attempting to avoid controversies that have affected similar efforts in the past.

Internally, mechanisms are being developed to monitor content linked to the party ecosystem and to prevent messaging that could trigger political damage. Plans are also underway to build a dedicated IT cell and social media wing to support content production, data analysis and narrative building.

High-stakes digital push before 2027

Observers say the strategy marks a clear shift in the Samajwadi Party’s approach, but its effectiveness will depend on sustained execution and organisational discipline. With Uttar Pradesh’s political contest increasingly extending into the digital space, the party is placing a significant bet on its ability to compete online ahead of the 2027 elections.