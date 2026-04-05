Five years after the viral images of migrant workers leaving India’s cities and returning to their villages following the Covid-19 pandemic, a new crisis is recreating similar scenes. This time, LPG shortage linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia is pushing low-income workers out of metro cities as the cost of cooking gas skyrockets and availability is becoming increasingly uncertain.

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For thousands of migrant labourers working in restaurants, hotels and small eateries, the shortage is not just a supply issue — it is threatening their jobs and basic survival in cities. With cooking gas becoming scarce and food prices rising, many are choosing to return home rather than struggle in urban centres.

Workers leaving amid gas shortage

At Bihar’s Danapur Railway Station in Patna, migrant workers waiting to board trains said they were returning to their villages because life in cities had become unsustainable. Many reported that LPG cylinders had become difficult to access, while delays in refills and rising prices were adding to their hardship.

Also read: You switched from LPG to PNG—but here’s what can still go wrong

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Several workers said restaurants and eateries, where many migrants are employed, had begun cutting operations due to irregular gas supply, leading to fewer job opportunities.

“There is no gas, no work, and no way to cook. That is why we are going back to our village. Food outside is too expensive, and without LPG we cannot cook. We have no option but to leave," said one migrant worker at the station.

VIDEO | The shortage of LPG has forced several migrant workers from Bihar to return to their hometowns.



At Patna's Danapur Railway station, workers said they were forced to return home as it was becoming increasingly difficult to access LPG.



They said they were either receiving… pic.twitter.com/TpiTTtzA0L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2026

Another worker voiced similar concerns. “Even if work is there, how do we survive without cooking gas? Everything has become unaffordable," he said.

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Massive hike in cylinder prices

The sharp increase in LPG prices has put daily wage earners in an extremely difficult position. Migrant workers earning between ₹500 and ₹800 a day say they are unable to afford both cooking gas and food.

Many said the price of smaller 5-kg cylinders, which earlier ranged between ₹500 and ₹550, has surged to between ₹1,100 and ₹2,000 in several places. The price of a standard 14.2-kg cylinder, which previously cost around ₹900 to ₹1,200, is now reportedly reaching ₹3,200 to ₹4,000 in some markets due to supply shortages and black-market sales.

The situation is particularly challenging for migrant workers because most do not have formal domestic LPG connections. Instead, they rely on purchasing gas in smaller quantities from local vendors, leaving them vulnerable to supply disruptions and inflated prices.

Workers share struggles

Several migrants described how the shortage had already begun affecting everyday life and work in cities.

"I have returned from Udhna, Surat. There was problem of gas (LPG) and there was not much work also. We were cooking food on wood fire," said a daily wage worker who recently returned home.

Another worker, Kamlesh Kumar, said he had to leave Delhi because the cost of gas had become impossible to manage.

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"I have returned from Delhi, had gone there to work. But there was problem of gas, it was being sold (refilled) at Rs 450 (per kg), so I had to return. Gas was available but it was very costly which forced us to return," Kumar said.

VIDEO | Gaya, Bihar: LPG crisis forces migrant workers to return home. Daily wage workers, who have returned to their hometown from Gujarat's Surat, share their stories of hardship.



"I have returned from Udhna, Surat. There was problem of gas (LPG) and there was not much work… pic.twitter.com/QeGkAk2Cn4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2026

West Asia war impact on LPG supply

The current shortage is linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supply chains and affected LPG shipments.

Also read: Why the Centre wants households to shift from LPG cylinders to PNG

India is the world’s second-largest importer of LPG and depends on overseas suppliers for about 60 per cent of its consumption. A significant portion of these imports comes from West Asia, making the country vulnerable to supply disruptions caused by regional conflicts.

Businesses also feel the heat

The shortage is also hitting businesses that rely heavily on cooking gas. According to a survey by LocalCircles, more than 40 per cent of households reported delays in receiving LPG cylinders last week.

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The restaurant industry is particularly affected, with several outlets cutting menu items or temporarily shutting operations due to irregular gas supply. Industry estimates suggest that the sector could face losses of up to ₹79,000 crore if the situation continues.

As the conflict enters its fifth week, the LPG shortage is beginning to disrupt everyday life for low-income workers across cities. Delays in cylinder refills, soaring black-market prices and shrinking job opportunities are forcing many migrants to reconsider whether they can continue living in urban centres.