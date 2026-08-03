From Kirana Hills retort to final salute: Face of Operation Sindoor Air Marshal A K Bharti retires

Air Marshal Bharti became a prominent national figure in May 2025 as the face of the Indian Air Force during high-stakes tri-service press briefings on Operation Sindoor. Standing alongside the then Director General Military Operations, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, and Vice Admiral A N Pramod of the Indian Navy, Bharti detailed India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Beyond delivering operational updates, Bharti gained wide attention for his sharp, dry wit under pressure. When asked during a briefing about social media speculation that India had struck Pakistan's heavily fortified Kirana Hills — believed to house underground nuclear installations — Bharti offered a memorable, sarcastic retort: "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installations. We did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills. I did not brief in my briefing yesterday."

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He went on to emphasize the military's strict operational focus: "Our fight was against terrorism and terrorists. That is why, on May 7, we targeted only terrorist hideouts. Unfortunately, the Pakistani military chose to support the terrorists and made this fight their own."

"In such a situation, our retaliatory action became absolutely necessary, and whatever damage they suffered, they are solely responsible for it. On our part, our defence systems stood like a wall for the nation, making it impossible for the enemy to breach them," he had said.

Launched on May 7, 2025, Operation Sindoor saw Indian fighter jets execute strikes on nine terror infrastructure targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists. The air strikes, planned and directed under Bharti's leadership as Director General Air Operations (DGAO), led to a halt in hostilities on May 10 following hotline communications between military commanders of both nations.

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Following the decisive operation, Air Marshal Bharti was elevated to Deputy Chief of Air Staff. Remembering his service on his retirement day, the National War Memorial posted on X: "Expressing his sincere affiliation and respect for #Bravehearts, who have laid down their lives in the service of the #Nation, Air Mshl AK Bharti, SYSM, AVSM, VM, DCAS, paid homage at #NationalWarMemorial in a wreath laying ceremony, on his superannuation,"

The post recalled his previous solemn visit upon taking over his final role:

"On being appointed as Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal AK Bharti, AVSM, VM, paid homage to #fallen soldiers at #NationalWarMemorial. Saluting before the #Iconic #AmarJawanJyoti, the DCAS expressed his heartfelt gratitude to #Bravehearts for their gallant service,"

Friday also marked the superannuation of another key military leader, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, who similarly laid a wreath at the memorial. The National War Memorial noted:

"On superannuation, VAdm Tarun Sobti, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, laid a wreath at #NationalWarMemorial - saluting the immortal courage of our fallen heroes whose supreme sacrifice lights the flame of duty, honour & pride in every beating heart of the #Nation."