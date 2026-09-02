From Shivaji Maharaj book to Hanuman Chalisa: What NEET paper leak accused asks for in Tihar

Lokhande, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had approached the court through his advocate Vikram Singh, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

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Lokhande sought Shivaji biography, religious texts

According to the application, Lokhande sought a copy of ‘Shriman Yogi’, a biographical novel on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj written by Marathi author Ranjeet Desai. He also requested printed copies of the Hanuman Chalisa and Mangal Stotra.

The court permitted the request and directed jail authorities to provide the material in accordance with the applicable jail manual. The books and religious texts can be supplied by Lokhande’s family members or authorised counsel, but will have to undergo security checks.

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"Considering the facts and & circumstances and the submissions made on behalf of A-8, concerned jail authorities are directed to provide the religious book to the accused as mentioned in Prayer Clause (a) of the application (which shall be supplied by any of his family member/ his authorised counsel) subject to security check and as per Jail Manual Rules in this regard," the court was quoted as saying.

CBI identifies Lokhande as key link in alleged leak chain

The development comes as the trial proceedings in the NEET-UG 2026 paper-leak case continue. The CBI has chargesheeted 13 accused persons in the case.

According to the central probe agency’s chargesheet, Lokhande has been identified as a key point in the alleged transmission of leaked question papers from Maharashtra to Haryana and subsequently Rajasthan.

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The CBI alleges that Lokhande sent associates to collect question papers from Pune-based businesswoman Manisha Waghmare, who had allegedly obtained them from subject-matter experts associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel. The papers were then allegedly passed through other accused before reaching the Biwal family in Rajasthan’s Sikar.

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Court pushes ahead with trial proceedings

During the September 1 hearing, the court also dealt with applications concerning inspection of documents. While additional time was declined to some defence lawyers, counsel for accused Prahalad Kulkarni was granted three additional days to inspect unread documents at the CBI headquarters.

The court has indicated that arguments on framing of charges will thereafter proceed on a day-to-day basis, reflecting the requirement for an expeditious trial under the amended legal framework.