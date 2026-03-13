FSSAI mandates registration for milk producers outside dairy cooperatives

India's food safety regulator has directed independent milk producers and vendors to obtain mandatory registration or licensing before continuing their operations.

In an advisory issued on March 11, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that milk producers who are not part of dairy cooperative societies, as well as milk vendors, must register with the regulator before starting or continuing food business activities.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The directive follows the authorities' finding that several milk producers and vendors were operating without the required FSSAI registration or license. The regulator has asked state and Union Territory governments to ensure strict compliance with the registration requirements.

Under the advisory, enforcement agencies in states and UTs have been instructed to verify whether milk producers and vendors possess valid FSSAI registration certificates or licenses. Officials have also been directed to inspect milk chillers used by producers and vendors to ensure that proper storage temperatures and hygiene standards are maintained.

FSSAI has issued an advisory directing all milk producers (other than members of dairy cooperative societies) and milk vendors to obtain mandatory FSSAI registration or license before commencing or continuing their food business operations.#FSSAIAdvisory @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/RjZvLwvHTB — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) March 12, 2026

The regulator noted that such inspections are necessary to prevent milk spoilage and protect public health, particularly in light of recent incidents involving suspected milk adulteration in different parts of the country.

Advertisement

FSSAI has also asked states and UTs to conduct special registration drives to ensure that all milk producers and vendors obtain the required approvals from the regulator.

The advisory further referred to an earlier directive issued in December 2025, under which enforcement drives are being conducted regularly for milk and milk products. Authorities have been asked to submit reports on these actions to the regulator on a fortnightly basis, i.e., by the 15th and 30th / 31st of each month, without fail.