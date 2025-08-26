‘Gandhi family my God, I am a devotee’: DK Shivakumar on RSS anthem row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said his intention was not to praise the RSS with their anthem. He apologised but also clarified that it was not due to political pressure. Speaking to the media, Shivakumar clarified that if anyone had been hurt by his comments, he would apologise.

He said he recited the RSS anthem during a discussion in the Assembly to take a swipe at Opposition leader R Ashoka, not to praise the organisation. "My intention was not to praise them," Shivakumar said.

The Deputy CM said he completed a degree in political science at the age of 47 before becoming an MLA, and that he had extensively studied the history of the Congress, the Gandhi family, the RSS, the BJP, the Janata Dal (Secular), the communists, and other political parties.

He argued that his words were being "misused" for political gain. "I just commented and tried to pull them (Opposition). Some of my friends are taking a political leap out of it and trying to use it, misuse it, and create confusion among the public," he said.

Shivakumar insisted his commitment to the Congress and the Gandhi family was unwavering. "The Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I am a born Congressman. I will die as a Congressman," he declared. He said none of his statements had been prompted by pressure from the party’s high command. "If anyone has been hurt, I feel sorry for them. I feel I would like to seek an apology to all of them, but not because of political pressure," he clarified, adding that some party colleagues commenting on his remarks was "not liked" by him.

Describing the Gandhi family as central to his political devotion, Shivakumar remarked, "Devotee and God. Gandhi family is my God and I am a devotee." He also spoke of his longstanding association with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, under whom he has worked for over three decades.

Shivakumar said he had proposed building 100 Congress Bhavans to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi, calling them "temples" of the party. "Whether I am here, how long I am here, how long I live, that is not important. I would like to remain in the history of my party. That is my commitment to the party," he said.