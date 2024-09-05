Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Is stock market closed today?

Indian equity bourses will remain open on Friday even as the nation will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on September 6 and September 7. The equity segment, equity derivative segment and the SLB (Security Lending and Borrowing) segment will be functional today. On Thursday, domestic benchmarks ended lower. Sensex slipped 151 pts to 82,201 and Nifty fell 54 pts to 25,144.

Stocks such as RIL, Tata Motors, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.41%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the red.

As many as 322 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 30 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE on Thursday.

Of 4037 stocks, 2256 stocks were trading in the green. Around 1672 stocks ended in the red while 109 stocks remained unchanged.

Around 398 stocks hit their higher circuits. On the other hand, 221 shares hit their lower circuit limits, signaling weak sentiment in the market.

Market outlook

Hashim Yacoobali, Director of South Gujarat Shares and Sharebrokers said, "Nifty witnessed a good relief rally after the previous day’s sell off. However, Nifty is unable to sustain at a higher level. Nifty registered a high of 25,275 in early trading and witnessed profit booking throughout the day. Falling dollar index also did not manage to hold early trading sessions and close at the lowest. Reliance Industries was the main loser in the late trading session pulled Nifty lower.”

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, "The benchmark indices continued to trade with minor losses due to concern of slowdown in the US & Chinese economy. The market is now seeking new catalysts, particularly in how the Fed evaluates the challenge of achieving a soft landing. Meanwhile, the broader market outperformed, benefiting from positive service PMI data that suggests supportive domestic economic conditions."