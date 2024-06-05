'Ghamand Nahi karna': Congress candidate Kishori Lal receives advice from Gandhi family after Amethi's win

Kishori Lal Sharma, the Congress candidate who emerged victorious over Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, received words of advice from the esteemed Gandhi family, synonymous with India's political landscape since Independence.

Having won in Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma shared that he recently met with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital, Delhi.

During this encounter, Sharma handed over the Election Commission's certificate to Rahul Gandhi, who secured the party's parliamentary seat in Rae Bareli, previously held by his mother.

Recalling the interaction with the Gandhi trio, Sharma mentioned that they advised him to maintain his inherent humility, a trait for which he is known.

"Jaise humble ho, waise hi humble rehna hai. Koi ghamand nahi karna hai ki aap MP ho gye ho (Be humble as you have always been. No need to be arrogant about being a Member of Parliament)," he quoted.

Delving deeper into his commitment to the constituents of Amethi, Sharma affirmed that he would always consult with the city's residents before making any plans for the region.

Sharma's victory marked a significant shift in the political landscape, as he garnered 5,39,228 votes compared to Smriti Irani's 3,72,032, clinching the coveted seat from the incumbent.

With a longstanding association with the Gandhi family spanning over four decades, Kishori Lal Sharma has been a trusted confidant, shouldering responsibilities in Amethi and Rae Bareli during the Gandhis' absence.

Following his triumph, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her unwavering belief in Sharma's victory, affirming that she always knew 'Kishori bhaiya' would secure a comfortable win.