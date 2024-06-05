scorecardresearch
Business Today
President Murmu to host 'Goodbye' dinner for outgoing Lok Sabha cabinet at 8 PM today

The goodbye dinner for the outgoing cabinet will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, following the announcement of the Lok Sabha results for the general elections of 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu will be throwing a farewell dinner for the Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at 8 PM on Wednesday.

The goodbye dinner for the outgoing cabinet will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, following the announcement of the Lok Sabha results for the general elections of 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers to President Droupadi Murmu. The 17th Lok Sabha cabinet also dissolved today. 

"The President has accepted the resignation and requested Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office," a press communique said. 

However, President Murmu has asked PM Modi to be the interim prime minister until the new government is formed. 

Modi is likely to be sworn in as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on June 8 evening, sources told India Today. The NDA scraped past the majority mark to win 292 seats, but the BJP fell short of the majority on its own. If the NDA forms the government, Modi will be the second leader to retain power for a third term after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. 

June 16 marks the conclusion of the 17th Lok Sabha's tenure; however, the new government will take office earlier.

Published on: Jun 05, 2024, 3:52 PM IST
