Ghana to apply for BRICS membership, India says it is 'very supportive'

Ghana will now seek the backing of existing BRICS members, although its admission will ultimately depend on the grouping's approval.

BRICS currently has 11 full members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. Indonesia became a full member in January 2025.

Jaishankar said India supported Ghana's aspirations to join the bloc. "Where we are concerned, we have always been very sympathetic and supportive of Ghana's aspirations and hopes," the EAM said, while adding that the issue would require collective consideration by BRICS members.

Why Ghana wants to join BRICS

Ablakwa said Ghana was not seeking to replace its existing international partnerships. Instead, Accra wants more choices as it works on its development agenda.

Advertisement

"We want to have options. We are not going to walk away from our traditional partners. We value that relationship, but we must have new friends," he said.

He said Ghana wanted to deepen relations with countries including India, Brazil and China, which already have substantial trade and investment ties with the country.

Trade between Ghana and India has more than doubled, Ablakwa said, rising from around $3 billion in 2024. Ghana now wants to take that figure to about $7 billion.

Ablakwa said BRICS membership could support Ghana's efforts to transform its economy, create jobs and industrialise. He also said Accra wanted to advance an agenda of resource sovereignty and work with countries that shared its interests.

Advertisement

Ghana's BRICS ambitions, he said, fit with President John Dramani Mahama's foreign policy priorities and his vision of a multipolar world.

Jaishankar's visit also focused on expanding India's partnership with Ghana.

The two countries are looking at greater cooperation in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, mining, defence, railways and digital sectors. Jaishankar said the two sides wanted to take their Comprehensive Partnership to the "next level".

"Now that we have established a comprehensive partnership, we need to live up to that. We need to find new areas of cooperation. We need to deepen our long-standing partnership," he said.

Indian companies have already been active in Ghana, Jaishankar said, pointing to recent investment commitments in pharmaceuticals and medical services, poultry and renewable energy.

The EAM added that India and Ghana could work together to strengthen resilience and promote inclusive growth amid a turbulent global environment. "We feel that as Global South partners we should be working together strongly for the reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council," Jaishankar said.

(With inputs from PTI)