Giriraj Singh’s Bharat Ratna pitch for Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik sparks political intrigue in Bihar

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has stirred political waters by demanding the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The statement, made two weeks after JD(U) leaders requested the same for Kumar, has drawn both surprise and scepticism, given Singh’s history of sharp criticism toward Kumar.

Singh, speaking in his Begusarai constituency, lauded Kumar’s transformative efforts in Bihar, highlighting his role in improving infrastructure, education, and governance. He extended similar praise to Patnaik, calling their contributions to their respective states deserving of the prestigious award. "Bihar was once synonymous with crumbling roads and schools, but Nitish Kumar changed the narrative. Similarly, Naveen Patnaik has been a stalwart leader in Odisha. Leaders like them merit recognition with the Bharat Ratna," Singh declared.

The comment, however, comes amid persistent political tensions in Bihar. The opposition RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, mocked the suggestion, asking, "Who is stopping them from giving the Bharat Ratna to Nitish?" Yadav also accused the BJP of controlling Kumar, claiming that key aides of the chief minister were in constant touch with BJP leadership, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah allegedly playing a central role.

RJD’s remarks follow a cryptic statement by Shah during a recent interview, where he avoided confirming Nitish Kumar as the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Shah’s non-committal response—“We will sit together and decide”—has fueled speculation about the BJP’s intentions, with some viewing it as a signal of potential shifts in alliance dynamics.

Giriraj Singh’s newfound admiration for Kumar has raised eyebrows, particularly after he recently declared Kumar as the undisputed leader of the NDA in Bihar. Singh’s remarks, coming on the heels of a core committee meeting affirming Kumar’s leadership, reflect a significant tonal shift in the BJP’s messaging.

Meanwhile, RJD continues to fan rumours of a BJP-JD(U) rift, positioning itself to capitalise on any fractures within the ruling alliance. As Bihar gears up for the next electoral battle, the alliance politics and leadership questions surrounding Nitish Kumar remain at the forefront of political discourse.