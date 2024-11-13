'Goa cannot be...': Tourism Minister rejects data on falling foreign tourist numbers, suspects 'hidden agenda'

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has described recent data on foreign tourist arrivals as "misleading" and "unverified". He said it was shared with a "hidden agenda". The remarks came during an interview with Prudent, a local media outlet, where Khaunte asserted that comparing Goa with destinations like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Thailand is unjustified. "It is a state...somebody wants to take this agenda somewhere. It's a very hidden agenda."

The whole controversy began after entrepreneur Ramanuj Mukherjee shared data that purportedly showed a sharp decline in foreign tourist numbers in Goa. According to the data shared by Mukherjee, while Goa welcomed 8 million domestic and 8.5 million foreign tourists in 2019, the numbers for 2023 showed stability in domestic arrivals but a significant drop in international tourists to 1.5 million. In a tweet that went viral, Mukherjee commented, "Foreign tourists have abandoned the state already. Look at 2019 v 2023 numbers. Russians and Brits who used to visit annually have opted for Sri Lanka instead."

Tourism in Goa is down in dumps



Foreign tourists have abandoned the state already. Look at 2019 v 2023 numbers. Russians and Brits who used to visit annually have opted for Sri Lanka instead.



Indian tourists still visiting, but soon likely to ditch it as word spreads about… pic.twitter.com/RF2TLC2Zvi — Ramanuj Mukherjee (@law_ninja) November 5, 2024

Khaunte dismissed these figures, alleging that they originated from a "Chinese outlet" and were unsubstantiated. "Post-pandemic, throughout the world, the traveller experience has changed. He wants varied experiences. He no longer wants hotspots and urban areas only. He wants to explore more. For which we have taken some initiatives. We are talking about the hinterlands. We are talking about wellness. And we are talking about adventure. We are working on Goa beyond beaches, quality over quantity," Khaunte said.

The minister defended the tourism department's move of filing a complaint against Mukherjee, saying the spread of "misleading data" created unnecessary fears among locals and a false perception. "We welcome social media on the issues that people tell their problems...we have open ears, ready to welcome suggestions. Constructively take criticism and work towards it. But misleading Goa...disseminating different figures will not be taken lightly," he said.

Mukherjee, however, countered the claim about the source of his data, clarifying that CEIC (China Economic Information Center) is, in fact, a London-headquartered firm with offices in Mumbai and Bangalore and operations in 18 countries. "Nowhere on its website it says its Chinese Economic Information Center," Mukherjee stated.

It’s funny that they claim CEIC Data is Chinese. You can go to their about us page and see that it is london headquartered. It has two offices in India - Mumbai and Bangalore. It has presence in 18 countries. Nowhere on its website it says its Chinese Economic Information Center.… https://t.co/Ho3koKR94n — Ramanuj Mukherjee (@law_ninja) November 10, 2024

The Goa tourism department has maintained that the figures being circulated online were false and unverified. In a statement on November 7, it reported that domestic tourism in 2023 had exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with over 8 million visitors recorded. "This trend not only surpasses pre-pandemic figures but also reflects the effectiveness of our initiatives in revitalising tourism and positioning Goa as a top choice for Indian tourists," the statement said.

The department also addressed the recovery of international tourism, noting that 2023 saw foreign tourist arrivals rise to over 450,000, a significant recovery from the pandemic period as global mobility improved. "While global travel faced unprecedented disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting foreign tourist numbers worldwide, Goa’s international tourism is on a steady path to recovery," it added.