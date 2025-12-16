Goa nightclub fire: Thailand deports the accused Luthra brothers to India

Thailand deported Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane', to India on Tuesday after their detention in Phuket. The nightclub was the site of a fire on December 6 that resulted in 25 deaths and prompted a police investigation into alleged safety lapses.

The Luthra brothers left for Phuket, Thailand, shortly after the incident. Their departure triggered an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, escalating the search for their whereabouts as outrage grew over the tragedy.

Thai authorities detained the brothers in Phuket on December 11, acting on information and coordination from the Indian mission, which maintained contact with the Thai government throughout the process.

Footage circulating on social media showed Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra at Bangkok airport before the deportation. The brothers are scheduled to be handed over to Indian authorities upon arrival for further legal proceedings related to the incident.

The fire at the Arpora-based nightclub led to renewed scrutiny of safety standards and enforcement at entertainment venues across Goa.

In the aftermath, five managers and staff members from the nightclub have already been arrested by Goa Police as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Indian authorities are expected to pursue further legal action as the Luthra brothers are brought back to face questions about the events leading up to the fire.

The case remains under investigation, with officials focusing on the circumstances that led to the fatal blaze and the actions of those involved.