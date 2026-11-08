Goa’s Palolem Beach takes No. 1 spot in Asia, enters world’s top 10 beaches

Located in Canacona taluka, Palolem is known for its crescent-shaped bay, white sandy shoreline, palm trees and relatively calm waters. The beach's latest international recognition comes as Goa looks to promote itself as more than a destination known only for its beaches and high tourist numbers.

Why Palolem made the global list

Beach.com's Global Beach Index 2026 evaluated beaches using expert nominations, visitor reviews, NASA water colour and clarity data, and 18 standardised parameters covering popularity, public sentiment, accessibility and climate.

Palolem received recognition for its beach quality, amenities, water quality and overall visitor experience, the department said.

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The beach also offers activities such as swimming, kayaking, dolphin-watching boat trips and exploration of nearby backwaters. Its surrounding coastal villages, eateries and wellness facilities also attract tourists, the department said.

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Goa's focus on responsible tourism

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said the international recognition reflected the natural beauty of Goa's coastline and the distinctive experiences that attract travellers from across the world.

The state government was focusing on moving beyond tourism driven solely by visitor numbers and promoting responsible and regenerative tourism while protecting the environment, local communities and cultural identity, he said.

Tourism Director Kedar Naik said the recognition is an endorsement of Goa's position in international tourism and would help showcase South Goa while encouraging travellers to explore the state's coastline, hinterland and cultural experiences.

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Goa wants tourists to explore beyond beaches

The recognition comes as Goa seeks to promote itself as a year-round tourism destination, with a focus on hinterland tourism, heritage trails, wellness, culinary experiences, spirituality and nature-based travel, the department said.

For Palolem, the ranking adds another global recognition to a beach already known for its natural setting, calm waters and range of experiences. For Goa, it comes at a time when the state is trying to draw travellers towards a wider mix of coastal, cultural and nature-based experiences