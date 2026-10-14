First Service And Schedule

The New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special (train number 02252) will make its first run from New Delhi on October 16, 2026. It will also operate on October 18, followed by services every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from October 21 to November 25, 2026.

For the return journey, train number 02251 will run from Patna on October 17 and 19 and thereafter every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from October 22 to November 26, 2026.

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Departure And Arrival Timings

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The special train will depart from New Delhi at 8:35 am and reach Patna Junction at 9:30 pm. The total journey time has been fixed at approximately 12 hours and 55 minutes.

On the return leg, the train will leave Patna at 10:00 am and arrive in New Delhi at 11:30 pm, according to the notified schedule.

Route And Halts

The Vande Bharat Special will operate on the New Delhi-Patna route via Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara Junction.

The route is expected to benefit travellers from western and central Uttar Pradesh as well as Bihar, particularly those heading home for the Diwali and Chhath festivals. Prayagraj is scheduled to be reached at around 2:45 pm on the Delhi-Patna journey.

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Ticket Fare And Booking

Indian Railways has fixed the fare for ticket booking for the Delhi-Patna special Vande Bharat train which will begin on October 15th. Estimated fares for the AC chair car, including meals, are expected to be around ₹2,575 to ₹2,600.

The fare for the executive chair car, including meals, is expected to be around ₹4,650 to ₹4,680. Meal options must be selected at the time of ticket booking. Omitting meals may result in slightly cheaper fares.

Passengers can book tickets through the IRCTC website, mobile app and railway reservation counters. With the festival season expected to push up demand sharply, travellers are advised to book early to secure confirmed seats.

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Festive boost

The announcement comes at a time when trains on Delhi-Bihar and Delhi-UP routes typically see heavy bookings and long waiting lists. The 16-coach special is expected to provide thousands of additional seats and a faster, more comfortable travel alternative during one of the busiest periods of the railway calendar.

The service will continue until late November, covering both the Diwali travel rush and the large movement of passengers associated with Chhath Puja.