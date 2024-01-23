'Good decision': Nitish Kumar praises Centre for Bharat Ratna award for ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday praised the Centre for announcing Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, for former CM Karpoori Thakur. "It is a matter of great pleasure to give the country's highest honor 'Bharat Ratna' to former Chief Minister and great socialist leader Late Karpoori Thakur ji. This is a good decision of the Central Government," he said in a tweet.

Nitish Kumar, who is currently part of the INDIA alliance but there are talks that he may switch sides again, said this highest honor given to Thakur on his 100th birth anniversary will create positive sentiments among the Dalits, deprived and neglected sections. "We have always been demanding to give 'Bharat Ratna' to Late Karpoori Thakur ji. The years-old demand has been fulfilled today," he said.

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और महान समाजवादी नेता स्व॰ कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी को देश का सर्वोच्च सम्मान ‘भारत रत्न’ दिया जाना हार्दिक प्रसन्नता का विषय है। केंद्र सरकार का यह अच्छा निर्णय है। स्व॰ कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी को उनकी 100वीं जयंती पर दिया जाने वाला यह सर्वोच्च सम्मान दलितों, वंचितों और… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 23, 2024

Also read: Ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously; PM Modi calls him 'beacon of social justice'

While Nitish Kumar praised the Centre, his alliance partner in the state RJD said it was done to get votes. RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari said the BJP was verbally abusing Karpoori Thakur while he was alive and did not remember him for 9 years. "Our party and leader Lalu Yadav were demanding Bharat Ratna for him continuously. Now that elections are near, they are remembering Karpoori Thakur and awarded him the Bharat Ratna. They are remembering him for votes."

#WATCH | On Karpoori Thakur being awarded the Bharat Ratna, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says, "Central Government decided to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. The BJP was verbally abusing him while he was alive and did not remember him for 9 years. Our party and leader Lalu… pic.twitter.com/M4UNrLYBRX — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

The JDU and RJD are currently partners in the state government. They are also part of the INDIA block. However, there are reports that Nitish may switch sides again to join the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

JD (U) MP Ram Nath Thakur thanked the central government for the award. "I don't see it from the side of politics. His (Karpoori Thakur) 100th birthday is tomorrow so maybe in view of that Central govt took this decision."

Karpoori Thakur was known for his efforts to uplift the socially and economically marginalised sections of society. He was the two-time Chief Minister of Bihar. He served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971, and then from December 1977 to April 1979. During his tenure, he implemented several pro-poor measures, including land reforms and efforts to address issues faced by the economically weaker sections.

