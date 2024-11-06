'Good for us': Shashi Tharoor's China twist to Trump's resounding return as US President

As Donald Trump makes a remarkable return to the White House, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed that there would be a continuation of India-US relations, but said Trump's tough stance on China could benefit India.

Tharoor, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, identified Trump’s position on China as a positive development for India. "He has been very tough on China, which is good for us, as we ourselves have our own issues with China,” Tharoor said, suggesting that this shared interest could foster closer cooperation between India and the US.

The former minister expects continuity but said India should be prepared for challenges on issues like trade and immigration. "Frankly, there should not be major surprises because the gentleman has been an open book for some time," Tharoor said, noting that Trump had already served as president for four years and his positions were well known. "He has been quite outspoken on various issues," Tharoor added, emphasising that India had the experience of dealing with Trump’s policies.

Tharoor raised concerns about Trump’s potential impact on trade, particularly after Trump had previously criticised India’s tariffs, warning that if India raised tariffs, the US would retaliate. "That is something we should be watching out for because that is what will affect companies and the viability of their exports to America," Tharoor explained. He also flagged potential concerns regarding immigration, as Trump had taken a tough line on this issue during his first term. "The numbers (of legal immigrants) may come down, and family reunion issues may arise for some of our nationals," he said.

Tharoor further pointed out that Trump's strong relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be beneficial for India, adding that the personal rapport between the two leaders would help maintain stability in bilateral ties. "The fact that he is a known commodity with a good relationship with our PM is bound to be a positive thing in the relationship between the two heads of government," he said.

Tharoor also noted that India-US relations are grounded in common interests and shared values, with Indian-Americans playing an influential role in the US. "For all these reasons, I don’t see any major surprises," he concluded, affirming that the underlying stability of the relationship will continue, despite the challenges posed by Trump’s policies on trade and immigration.

(With inputs from PTI)