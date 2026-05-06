Got a flight from Mumbai on May 7? Here’s why you should recheck your schedule

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will suspend all flight operations for six hours on May 7, as part of its annual pre-monsoon maintenance exercise. The airport will remain non-operational between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM, according to a report by ANI.

Both the primary runway (09/27) and the secondary runway (14/32) will be shut during this period, halting all arrivals and departures.

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Airlines informed in advance



The airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), said the shutdown was planned well in advance to reduce inconvenience. Consultations with airlines and stakeholders began nearly six months ago to allow schedule adjustments.

"As part of CSMIA's comprehensive monsoon contingency plan, stakeholder consultation was carried out six months in advance to notify airlines and other stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time, enabling them to plan appropriately," it said.

Why the shutdown is important



The maintenance is part of efforts to prepare for Mumbai’s intense monsoon season. The work focuses on ensuring the safety, efficiency, and durability of the airport’s airside infrastructure, which spans 1,033 acres.

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Recent disruptions at airport



The airport has faced multiple disruptions in recent months. On March 8, a total of 66 air traffic movements (ATMs) were cancelled, including 32 arrivals and 34 departures.

Earlier, on March 3, 107 ATMs were cancelled amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. This included 54 arrivals and 53 departures, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded, with many reporting lack of adequate facilities.

Passengers advised to plan ahead



Passengers scheduled to travel on May 7 are advised to check with their airlines for updated flight timings, as schedules have been adjusted in line with the temporary closure.