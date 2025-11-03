Government ensures adequate Urea availability for Kharif 2025, builds buffer for Rabi season

The Department of Fertilizers (DoF), Government of India, has ensured ample availability of urea across the country during the Kharif 2025 season, backed by timely planning and close coordination with multiple stakeholders including Indian Railways, Ports, State Governments, and fertilizer companies.

According to official data, against a projected requirement of 185.39 lakh metric tons (LMT) of urea as assessed by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, the DoF ensured an availability of 230.53 LMT, significantly exceeding the 193.20 LMT of actual sales. This reflects a strong nationwide supply position. Urea consumption during Kharif 2025 also increased by around 4.08 LMT compared to the previous year, indicating better availability and expanded cultivation supported by favorable monsoon conditions.

To bridge the gap between domestic production and rising demand, the government ramped up imports significantly. Between April and October 2025, India imported 58.62 LMT of agricultural-grade urea—more than double the 24.76 LMT imported during the same period last year. The higher import volumes not only met Kharif demand but also helped build an ample buffer stock for the upcoming Rabi season.

As of October 31, 2025, total urea stock stood at 68.85 LMT, up from 48.64 LMT a month earlier, marking an impressive rise of 20.21 LMT. The months from July to October 2025 also saw the highest-ever urea movement to states in terms of rake dispatches, reflecting the government’s proactive logistics management.

On the production front, domestic output has remained robust. Urea production in October 2025 reached 26.88 LMT, up 1.05 LMT year-on-year. The average monthly production between April and October stood at around 25 LMT, highlighting consistent domestic performance. Additionally, imports of nearly 17.5 LMT are already lined up for November and December, ensuring continued supply stability.

Efforts to enhance India’s long-term urea self-sufficiency are also underway. Two new urea plants—at Namrup (Assam) and Talcher (Odisha)—with capacities of 12.7 LMT each per annum are under execution. Several other proposals for capacity expansion are under active consideration, which, once approved, will further reduce import dependency and advance the goal of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in fertilizer production.

In parallel, the DoF, in coordination with state agriculture departments, has intensified monitoring to prevent diversion, smuggling, hoarding, and black marketing of subsidised urea. States are also adopting innovative digital tools to improve vigilance, transparency, and efficient distribution, ensuring that timely support reaches farmers across regions.