Government will open 10 new AYUSH institutes over the next five years: Minister

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav on August 31 announced that the government will open 10 new AYUSH institutes over the next five years. The expansion is aimed at making traditional medical systems more accessible to every citizen in India.

Jadhav, who is also the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said the government is committed to promote Ayurveda. "The traditional medical system had been affected during the colonial period and foreign invasions. Global acceptance of yoga and ayurveda is increasing with growing recognition of their benefits," he said.

AYUSH, which stands for Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, has seen growth in recent years. This growth is driven by interest in alternative medicine, government initiatives, and a demand for holistic health solutions.

India has over 600 AYUSH colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. These institutions are regulated by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homeopathy (NCH). Additionally, there are more than 25,000 AYUSH hospitals and clinics across the country, including integrated hospitals that combine allopathic and AYUSH treatments. The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi is a significant institution in this sector.

The Ministry of AYUSH, established in 2014, oversees the development and promotion of AYUSH practices in India. Various councils, including the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) and the Central Council of Homeopathy (CCH), are responsible for regulation and standardisation within the sector.

The AYUSH industry was valued at around Rs 1,51,200 crore in 2022, with projections indicating continued growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-20% over the next few years. The global market for AYUSH products, including herbal medicines and wellness services, is also growing, with exports to countries such as the United States, Germany, and Japan.

Government programmes, such as the AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the National AYUSH Mission, are contributing to the sector’s growth. These initiatives aim to increase the accessibility of AYUSH practices across the country. Financial support for AYUSH startups and the creation of AYUSH clusters for manufacturing and research have also supported the industry.

Consumer demand for natural and organic products, along with interest in immunity-boosting and preventive healthcare, has also influenced the sector's growth. The integration of AYUSH therapies with modern healthcare practices is becoming more common, particularly in the treatment of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders.