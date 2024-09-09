Govt confirms isolated Mpox case, says no connection to current public health emergency

The Union Health Ministry announced on Monday that a single case of the mpox virus has been detected in India, linked to international travel. The government clarified that this case is not connected to the global public health emergency declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the mpox outbreak.

In its statement, the health ministry said, “The previously suspected case of Mpox (monkeypox) has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient.”

“This case is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards, and is not a part of the current public health emergency (reported by WHO) which is regarding clade 1 of mpox,” the ministry added.

The statement also mentioned that the man with the mpox virus is in stable condition and does not have any other health issues.

“The individual, a young male who recently traveled from a country experiencing ongoing Mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities,” the health ministry said.

Earlier today, the central government advised all states and union territories to take precautions in response to the global mpox outbreak. They also urged authorities to raise awareness about mpox symptoms and prevention.

In its letter, the Health Ministry asked states and union territories to check their public health readiness, especially in hospitals. They were told to set up isolation areas and make sure the necessary supplies and trained staff are available.

This warning comes as the new mpox strain spreads quickly around the world, leading the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency for the second time in two years.

Mpox usually causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled sores. It's generally mild but can be deadly. Children, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems, like those with HIV, are at higher risk for complications.