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Govt issues advisory to social media platforms amid CJP protest in capital; flags misinformation

Govt issues advisory to social media platforms amid CJP protest in capital; flags misinformation

The government has advised social media platforms to step up monitoring of false, misleading and manipulated content linked to ongoing public events in the capital. The MeitY advisory flags recycled visuals, synthetic content and impersonation, asking platforms to act immediately while respecting lawful expression.

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Aishwarya Patil and Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 7:51 PM IST
Govt issues advisory to social media platforms amid CJP protest in capital; flags misinformationMeitY said such content could create confusion, cause apprehension, disturb public order and contribute to law-and-order concerns.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued an advisory to social media platforms amid ongoing public events and developments in the capital, directing them to exercise “enhanced diligence” against false, misleading, manipulated and out-of-context content that could affect public order.

The advisory, issued on Thursday, comes amid the ongoing CJP protest in the capital, according to sources. MeitY, however, in the advisory itself refers broadly to “ongoing public events and developments” and does not name the protest.

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The ministry said it had noticed the circulation of information on social media that could create public confusion, cause apprehension, disturb public order and social tranquillity, and contribute to law-and-order concerns.

Platforms asked to exercise enhanced diligence

Under the advisory, social media intermediaries have been asked to take appropriate measures to identify, prevent and not promote unlawful information covered under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

MeitY has specifically flagged old or archived photographs and videos being presented as current events, digitally altered or synthetically generated audio-visual content, impersonation of public authorities or persons, and material that could incite violence or other unlawful activity.

Platforms have also been advised to identify and appropriately label or contextualise manipulated, synthetically generated or misleading content, particularly when it is presented as depicting a current event.

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Priority for government complaints

The ministry has asked platforms to accord priority to reports and complaints received from authorised government agencies where content has potential implications for public order.

Social media intermediaries have also been asked to undertake awareness measures encouraging users to verify the authenticity, source and date of information before sharing or forwarding it.

Platforms must also cooperate in a timely manner with law-enforcement agencies and other authorised government bodies, including by furnishing information or assistance in accordance with applicable law and within the timelines prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021.

Monitoring mechanisms to be strengthened

MeitY has further advised platforms to review and strengthen their existing monitoring, escalation and grievance-redressal mechanisms so that content capable of causing widespread confusion, panic, violence or disruption of public order can be addressed quickly.

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The advisory also requires platforms to ensure that information falling within the categories prescribed under the IT Rules is dealt with appropriately, while taking account of its potential impact on public order and social tranquillity.

The ministry said the advisory is intended to promote responsible dissemination of information and preservation of public order while respecting lawful expression and legitimate public discourse. Any action taken by platforms must remain consistent with the Information Technology Act, 2000, the IT Rules, 2021 and other applicable laws.

The government has therefore asked platforms to strengthen existing safeguards rather than treat the advisory as a standalone framework, with monitoring, escalation and grievance-redressal systems expected to respond more quickly to potentially harmful content.

The measures are to be implemented with immediate effect, the advisory said.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 7:51 PM IST
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